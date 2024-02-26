International
Some EU, NATO States Ponder Possibility of Sending Military to Ukraine - Slovakia's Fico
Some EU and NATO countries are mulling over the possibility of sending their military to Ukraine on the basis of bilateral agreements, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday
2024-02-26T13:39+0000
2024-02-26T13:39+0000
military
robert fico
ukraine
slovakia
european union (eu)
nato
Later in the day, Paris will host a meeting where members of the EU and NATO will discuss the situation in Ukraine. Possible deployment of the EU and NATO military to Ukraine will not allow them to achieve concessions from Russia, but will only lead to an escalation of the conflict, the prime minister said. Slovakia is not planning to send its soldiers to Ukraine, Fico added.
ukraine
slovakia
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Some EU and NATO countries are mulling over the possibility of sending their military to Ukraine on the basis of bilateral agreements, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.
Later in the day, Paris will host a meeting where members of the EU and NATO will discuss the situation in Ukraine.
"For me, today's meeting [in Paris] is confirmation that the West's strategy in Ukraine has failed, but I want to be constructively prepared for it ... It follows from these arguments that a group of NATO and EU countries are considering [the option] to send their military to Ukraine on the basis of bilateral agreements," Fico told reporters after a meeting of the government and the security council.
Possible deployment of the EU and NATO military to Ukraine will not allow them to achieve concessions from Russia, but will only lead to an escalation of the conflict, the prime minister said.
Slovakia is not planning to send its soldiers to Ukraine, Fico added.
