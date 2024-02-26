https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/some-eu-nato-states-ponder-possibility-of-sending-military-to-ukraine---slovakias-fico-1116995905.html

Some EU, NATO States Ponder Possibility of Sending Military to Ukraine - Slovakia's Fico

Some EU and NATO countries are mulling over the possibility of sending their military to Ukraine on the basis of bilateral agreements, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday

Later in the day, Paris will host a meeting where members of the EU and NATO will discuss the situation in Ukraine. Possible deployment of the EU and NATO military to Ukraine will not allow them to achieve concessions from Russia, but will only lead to an escalation of the conflict, the prime minister said. Slovakia is not planning to send its soldiers to Ukraine, Fico added.

