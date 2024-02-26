https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/nato-troops-to-cross-polands-vistula-river-as-part-of-dragon-24-drills-1116998048.html

NATO Troops to Cross Poland's Vistula River as Part of Dragon-24 Drills

NATO Troops to Cross Poland's Vistula River as Part of Dragon-24 Drills

NATO troops will cross the Vistula River as part of the Dragon-24 exercises, the Polish armed forces' operational command

2024-02-26T17:12+0000

2024-02-26T17:12+0000

2024-02-26T17:12+0000

military

poland

russia

nato

sergei naryshkin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090868713_0:55:2000:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_034aecddc44b33e1c4c0ad51d85220d6.jpg

"On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the Day of the Guests of Honor of the Dragon-24 exercises will be held in [the Polish village of] Korzeniewo. During the exercise, NATO allied forces will jointly cross the Vistula River," the operational command said in a statement. The NATO-led Dragon-24 drills began on February 25, involving some 20,000 troops and 3,500 units of equipment. Dragon-24 is aimed at testing the Polish armed forces’ ability to respond to a potential multifaceted military crisis, the Polish General Staff said earlier in February. NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Rob Bauer said in October 2023 that NATO would work out a retaliation for a possible Russian "invasion" on its eastern flank during the 2024 exercises. In January, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said that reports about Russia's alleged plans to attack NATO were part of the information war aimed at justifying the West's aggression against Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also continuously said that Moscow has no desire or need to attack anyone.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/leaked-details-on-cia-ops-in-ukraine-signal-end-is-near-for-kiev-agency-vet-1116996822.html

poland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dragon-24 drills, nato drills in poland, nato drills near russia