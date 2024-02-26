https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/prices-for-electricity-heating-fuel-in-germany-increase-by-41-in-3-years---reports-1116982840.html
Prices for Electricity, Heating, Fuel in Germany Increase by 41% in 3 Years - Reports
German citizens are now paying 41% more for electricity, heating, and fuel than in February 2021, the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a study from the Verivox portal.
The report said that the portal used an average model according to which a family of three annually consumes 20,000 kWh of energy for heating, 4,000 kWh of electricity and travels 13,300 kilometers. In February 2021, such a family paid 3,772 euros ($4,081) for energy and fuel, while now they would pay 5,306 euros. The European Union has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions to supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German citizens are now paying 41% more for electricity, heating, and fuel than in February 2021, the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a study from the Verivox portal.
The report said that the portal used an average model according to which a family of three annually consumes 20,000 kWh of energy for heating, 4,000 kWh of electricity and travels 13,300 kilometers. In February 2021, such a family paid 3,772 euros ($4,081) for energy and fuel, while now they would pay 5,306 euros.
The European Union has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis
as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions to supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.