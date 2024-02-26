https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/russia-ready-to-test-payments-in-digital-currencies-with-china-eaeu---finance-minister-1116982914.html

Russia Ready to Test Payments in Digital Currencies With China, EAEU - Finance Minister

Russia Ready to Test Payments in Digital Currencies With China, EAEU - Finance Minister

Russia will promote the topic of improving the BRICS settlement and payment system and is ready to test payments in digital currencies with China, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Gulf countries, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Sputnik.

2024-02-26T01:47+0000

2024-02-26T01:47+0000

2024-02-26T02:08+0000

"The agenda that we will promote within the framework of our chairmanship is the improvement of the financial, settlement and payment system, which, in the current conditions of fragmentation, would be convenient and safe for trade participants within the BRICS. The system [that will be] outside of politics, independent of Western unfriendly infrastructure," Siluanov said. Siluanov noted that financial technologies are actively developing and provide a wide range of tools, including for the formation of an innovative payment and settlement infrastructure. Moreover, the global economy is shifting and the potential of developing economies already outstrips the G7, but such transformation is not straightforward, Siluanov highlighted.Siluanov noted that economist Ray Dalio, with whom he met in 2011, claimed in his research that a economic reformation has happened many times in world history, when countries that are "slowing down" leave and new ones take their place. Political tensions have always risen during such crossroads.Everyone suffers from the sanctions, says Siluanov. "But it is obvious that our economy has held up; last year, it grew by 3.6%. Industrial production is growing (by 3.5%), as well as the income of citizens (real disposable income increased 5.4%)," he pointed out.Authorities are taking measures to ensure the country's technological and financial independence, already yielding results.

