Russian Scientists in Crimea Create Superpower 'Nanopowder'

Scientists from Sevastopol have invented a unique nanopowder that can be used in aircraft construction, radiation protection, production of new materials and equipment, Vladimir Gavrish, Director of the Center for Collective Use of Advanced Technologies and Materials at Sevastopol State University, told Sputnik.

Director Gavrish explained that nanopowder is created from waste, which makes its production profitable, and its uniqueness lies in the non-spherical shape of the particles, which enables better results in the manufacture of certain modifications of materials.Nanopowders play a crucial role in aircraft construction by enabling the development of new, lightweight alloys that are both stronger and lighter. This technological advancement results in reduced aircraft weight and increased payload capacity. Additionally, in the field of radiation protection, nanopowders are instrumental in the creation of advanced materials that exhibit superior effectiveness in absorbing ionizing radiation.In equipment manufacturing, nanopowders can be utilized to develop advanced composite materials that offer increased strength, reduced weight, and enhanced resistance to various environmental factors. This innovation opens up opportunities for creating novel materials suitable for applications in construction, transportation, medicine, and other industrial sectors.The Sevastopol scientists are confident that the new nanopowder will have a significant impact on various industries due to its unique properties and capabilities.

