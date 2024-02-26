International
Take a Look at How Polish Farmers Block Ukrainian Border
Take a Look at How Polish Farmers Block Ukrainian Border
In recent months, farmers throughout the European Union have taken to the streets to protest against domestic policies undermining local agriculture. Protesters across the continent have been blocking highways and dumping waste in front of government buildings to draw authorities’ attention to the acute problem.
Cheap Ukrainian goods flooding EU markets have been a concern for a while, but things took a more severe turn once European officials announced new multi-million support measures for Ukraine, completely disregarding their own citizens.The reality of how pressing the economic issue really is has become most evident on the Ukraine-Poland border. Polish farmers have gone as far as to block the border and spill incoming Ukrainian grain to tackle the unregulated food imports.Check out Sputnik's gallery to take a look at the Ukraine-Poland border today:
Take a Look at How Polish Farmers Block Ukrainian Border

13:02 GMT 26.02.2024
In recent months, farmers throughout the European Union have taken to the streets to protest against domestic policies undermining local agriculture. Protesters across the continent have been blocking highways and dumping waste in front of government buildings to draw authorities’ attention to the acute problem.
Cheap Ukrainian goods flooding EU markets have been a concern for a while, but things took a more severe turn once European officials announced new multi-million support measures for Ukraine, completely disregarding their own citizens.
The reality of how pressing the economic issue really is has become most evident on the Ukraine-Poland border. Polish farmers have gone as far as to block the border and spill incoming Ukrainian grain to tackle the unregulated food imports.
Check out Sputnik’s gallery to take a look at the Ukraine-Poland border today:
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski

Polish farmers drive tractors in a convoy amid a nationwide protest against the unregulated import of Ukrainian foods.

Polish farmers drive tractors in a convoy amid a nationwide protest against the unregulated import of Ukrainian foods. - Sputnik International
1/7
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski

Polish farmers drive tractors in a convoy amid a nationwide protest against the unregulated import of Ukrainian foods.

© AFP 2023 / Mateusz Slodkowski

Police, customs officers, and railway workers stand next to piles of imported corn spilled all over the ground in the village of Kotomierz (Kuyavian-Pomeranian region), Poland.

Police, customs officers, and railway workers stand next to piles of imported corn spilled all over the ground in the village of Kotomierz (Kuyavian-Pomeranian region), Poland. - Sputnik International
2/7
© AFP 2023 / Mateusz Slodkowski

Police, customs officers, and railway workers stand next to piles of imported corn spilled all over the ground in the village of Kotomierz (Kuyavian-Pomeranian region), Poland.

© AFP 2023 / Yuriy Dyachyshyn

A truck drives by a damaged Ukrainian agricultural vehicle that was brought to the Ukraine-Poland border by Ukrainian farmers at the Krakovets border crossing, Poland.

A truck drives by a damaged Ukrainian agricultural vehicle that was brought to the Ukraine-Poland border by Ukrainian farmers at the Krakovets border crossing, Poland. - Sputnik International
3/7
© AFP 2023 / Yuriy Dyachyshyn

A truck drives by a damaged Ukrainian agricultural vehicle that was brought to the Ukraine-Poland border by Ukrainian farmers at the Krakovets border crossing, Poland.

© AFP 2023 / Mateusz Slodkowski

A worker stands next to piles of scattered Ukrainian corn in the village of Kotomierz, Poland.

A worker stands next to piles of scattered Ukrainian corn in the village of Kotomierz, Poland. - Sputnik International
4/7
© AFP 2023 / Mateusz Slodkowski

A worker stands next to piles of scattered Ukrainian corn in the village of Kotomierz, Poland.

© AFP 2023 / Yuriy Dyachyshyn

A motorcycle passes by destroyed Ukrainian agricultural vehicles at the Krakovets border crossing.

A motorcycle passes by destroyed Ukrainian agricultural vehicles at the Krakovets border crossing. - Sputnik International
5/7
© AFP 2023 / Yuriy Dyachyshyn

A motorcycle passes by destroyed Ukrainian agricultural vehicles at the Krakovets border crossing.

© AFP 2023 / Mateusz Slodkowski

Piles of Ukrainian corn spilled on the ground next to train cars in Poland.

Piles of Ukrainian corn spilled on the ground next to train cars in Poland. - Sputnik International
6/7
© AFP 2023 / Mateusz Slodkowski

Piles of Ukrainian corn spilled on the ground next to train cars in Poland.

© AFP 2023 / Sergei Gapon

A banner reading “Stop to uncontrolled supply of goods from Ukraine” placed on a tractor with Polish flags outside the town of Ryki (Lublin region), Poland.

A banner reading “Stop to uncontrolled supply of goods from Ukraine” placed on a tractor with Polish flags outside the town of Ryki (Lublin region), Poland. - Sputnik International
7/7
© AFP 2023 / Sergei Gapon

A banner reading “Stop to uncontrolled supply of goods from Ukraine” placed on a tractor with Polish flags outside the town of Ryki (Lublin region), Poland.

