https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/take-a-look-at-how-polish-farmers-block-ukrainian-border-1116992453.html

Take a Look at How Polish Farmers Block Ukrainian Border

Take a Look at How Polish Farmers Block Ukrainian Border

In recent months, farmers throughout the European Union have taken to the streets to protest against domestic policies undermining local agriculture. Protesters across the continent have been blocking highways and dumping waste in front of government buildings to draw authorities’ attention to the acute problem.

2024-02-26T13:02+0000

2024-02-26T13:02+0000

2024-02-26T13:02+0000

multimedia

poland

europe's farmer protests

european union (eu)

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116991801_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a7c16cda3cdf79005c2dfc08295a4190.jpg

Cheap Ukrainian goods flooding EU markets have been a concern for a while, but things took a more severe turn once European officials announced new multi-million support measures for Ukraine, completely disregarding their own citizens.The reality of how pressing the economic issue really is has become most evident on the Ukraine-Poland border. Polish farmers have gone as far as to block the border and spill incoming Ukrainian grain to tackle the unregulated food imports.Check out Sputnik’s gallery to take a look at the Ukraine-Poland border today:

poland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

farmers protesting in europe, why are farmers protesting, what are the farmers asking, farmers protests in eu, farmers protests in france, farmers protests in germany, where are farmers protesting, economic protests in europe, whar’s happening with farmers in europe