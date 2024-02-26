Take a Look at How Polish Farmers Block Ukrainian Border
In recent months, farmers throughout the European Union have taken to the streets to protest against domestic policies undermining local agriculture. Protesters across the continent have been blocking highways and dumping waste in front of government buildings to draw authorities’ attention to the acute problem.
Cheap Ukrainian goods flooding EU markets have been a concern for a while, but things took a more severe turn once European officials announced new multi-million support measures for Ukraine, completely disregarding their own citizens.The reality of how pressing the economic issue really is has become most evident on the Ukraine-Poland border. Polish farmers have gone as far as to block the border and spill incoming Ukrainian grain to tackle the unregulated food imports.Check out Sputnik’s gallery to take a look at the Ukraine-Poland border today:
