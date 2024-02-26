https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/us-airman-dies-after-setting-himself-ablaze-outside-israeli-embassy-in-washington-1116995186.html

US Airman Dies After Setting Himself Ablaze Outside Israeli Embassy in Washington

The disturbing incident follows a string of other protest actions by other US soldiers in the US capital, including meetings with lawmakers, aimed at pressuring their government to halt its military aid to Israel amid the Gaza war.

A US Air Force airman who set himself ablaze outside Israel’s Embassy compound in Washington, DC has reportedly succumbed to his injuries.The grisly act of self-immolation took place Sunday afternoon, with the man, wearing military fatigues and later identified as 25-year-old Aaron Bushnell, filming the incident as it happened, shouting “Free Palestine” while he was on fire.The Air Force has confirmed to local media that Bushnell was an active duty airman.Secret Service agents at the scene took over a minute to extinguish Bushnell, with one bizarrely continuing to point a weapon at the airman as he burned and fell to the ground.Bushnell was sent to hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. He died late Sunday night, according to independent US journalist Talia Jane.DC Police followed up an investigation into the incident by searching a nearby “suspicious vehicle that may be connected” to Bushnell, but said no hazardous materials were found.Self-immolation became a widely publicized form of protest in the 1960s during the Vietnam War, with several Vietnamese monks burning themselves in protest amid persecution by South Vietnam’s US-backed puppet government. The practice is apparently widespread in India, where over 1,450 and 1,580+ self-immolations were reported between the years 2000 and 2001 alone. The practice is more rare in the United States, with acts of self-immolation over in recent years linked mostly to persons seeking to bring attention to environmental issues.

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

