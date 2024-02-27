https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/house-speaker-johnson-faces-tough-choice-as-shutdown-fears-mount---report-1117005930.html

House Speaker Johnson Faces Tough Choice as Shutdown Fears Mount - Report

House Speaker Johnson Faces Tough Choice as Shutdown Fears Mount - Report

Republicans in the US House of Representatives fear that rank-and-file conservatives will support a complete government shutdown, Axios reports.

2024-02-27T05:23+0000

2024-02-27T05:23+0000

2024-02-27T05:23+0000

americas

us

mike johnson

republicans

democrats

shutdown

government shutdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg

Republicans in the US House of Representatives fear that rank-and-file conservatives will support a complete government shutdown, Axios reported.House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to choose between cutting a deal with the Democrats to avoid a partial shutdown or siding with the most conservative Republicans, the report said. One Republican told the publication that there is concern within the party about the lack of a plan and that morale is "very low."Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier said that US lawmakers failed over the weekend to reach a bipartisan agreement to continue funding the work of the US government to avoid a shutdown. According to Schumer, a shutdown, which could occur partially in the United States as early as March, would jeopardize American security and the economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/us-lawmakers-trade-barbs-over-govt-spending-in-scramble-to-dodge-shutdown-1116989520.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house of representatives, government shutdown, republicans fear shutdown