House Speaker Johnson Faces Tough Choice as Shutdown Fears Mount - Report
Republicans in the US House of Representatives fear that rank-and-file conservatives will support a complete government shutdown, Axios reports.
Last week, US Republican Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives said they expected a federal government shutdown in the absence of a decision on further funding.
Republicans in the US House of Representatives fear that rank-and-file conservatives will support a complete government shutdown
, Axios reported.
House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to choose between cutting a deal with the Democrats to avoid a partial shutdown or siding with the most conservative Republicans, the report said.
"House Republicans are privately worried that rank-and-file conservatives will support a full government shutdown if a deal is not reached this weekend," the media reported.
One Republican told the publication that there is concern within the party about the lack of a plan and that morale is "very low."
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier said that US lawmakers failed over the weekend to reach a bipartisan agreement to continue funding the work of the US government to avoid a shutdown. According to Schumer, a shutdown, which could occur partially in the United States as early as March, would jeopardize American security and the economy.