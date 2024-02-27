International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/house-speaker-johnson-faces-tough-choice-as-shutdown-fears-mount---report-1117005930.html
House Speaker Johnson Faces Tough Choice as Shutdown Fears Mount - Report
House Speaker Johnson Faces Tough Choice as Shutdown Fears Mount - Report
Republicans in the US House of Representatives fear that rank-and-file conservatives will support a complete government shutdown, Axios reports.
2024-02-27T05:23+0000
2024-02-27T05:23+0000
americas
us
mike johnson
republicans
democrats
shutdown
government shutdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg
Republicans in the US House of Representatives fear that rank-and-file conservatives will support a complete government shutdown, Axios reported.House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to choose between cutting a deal with the Democrats to avoid a partial shutdown or siding with the most conservative Republicans, the report said. One Republican told the publication that there is concern within the party about the lack of a plan and that morale is "very low."Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier said that US lawmakers failed over the weekend to reach a bipartisan agreement to continue funding the work of the US government to avoid a shutdown. According to Schumer, a shutdown, which could occur partially in the United States as early as March, would jeopardize American security and the economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/us-lawmakers-trade-barbs-over-govt-spending-in-scramble-to-dodge-shutdown-1116989520.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e01e7f65010889f722d3956099736b16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house of representatives, government shutdown, republicans fear shutdown
us house of representatives, government shutdown, republicans fear shutdown

House Speaker Johnson Faces Tough Choice as Shutdown Fears Mount - Report

05:23 GMT 27.02.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey AgarishevThe US Congress building at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
The US Congress building at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
Subscribe
Last week, US Republican Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives said they expected a federal government shutdown in the absence of a decision on further funding.
Republicans in the US House of Representatives fear that rank-and-file conservatives will support a complete government shutdown, Axios reported.
House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to choose between cutting a deal with the Democrats to avoid a partial shutdown or siding with the most conservative Republicans, the report said.
"House Republicans are privately worried that rank-and-file conservatives will support a full government shutdown if a deal is not reached this weekend," the media reported.
One Republican told the publication that there is concern within the party about the lack of a plan and that morale is "very low."
From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., listen to remarks during a Hanukkah gathering at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2024
Americas
US Lawmakers Trade Barbs Over Gov't Spending in Scramble to Dodge Shutdown
Yesterday, 11:06 GMT
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier said that US lawmakers failed over the weekend to reach a bipartisan agreement to continue funding the work of the US government to avoid a shutdown. According to Schumer, a shutdown, which could occur partially in the United States as early as March, would jeopardize American security and the economy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала