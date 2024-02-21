https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/us-house-republicans-expect-federal-govt-shutdown-1116899397.html

US House Republicans Expect Federal Gov't Shutdown

US Republican Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives are predicting a federal government shutdown in the absence of a decision on further funding, as House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to seek a solution, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Republican Party lawmaker in the House of Representatives

"People are predicting a shutdown even if it's just for a few days," the Republican lawmaker said. The US government will face a partial shutdown if it does not pass a budget or a stopgap spending measure by March 1, the news portal reported. Meanwhile, the possibility of a total shutdown will become a reality if neither a budget or spending stopgap is reached by March 8. Johnson was quoted as saying last week that the House would meet the deadlines. However, the House speaker is about to face a double-edged choice after members of the US Congress return from a recess: to continue to fight House Democrats on the budget, which threatens the lack of a solution to fund the government, or make a deal with them, which could jeopardize his own office, the news outlet reported. Therefore, as one of the House subcommittee chairs was quoted as saying to a Republican colleague, they're either "close to reaching a deal or it's about to blow up."

