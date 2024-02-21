https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/us-house-republicans-expect-federal-govt-shutdown-1116899397.html
US House Republicans Expect Federal Gov't Shutdown
US House Republicans Expect Federal Gov't Shutdown
US Republican Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives are predicting a federal government shutdown in the absence of a decision on further funding, as House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to seek a solution, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Republican Party lawmaker in the House of Representatives
2024-02-21T07:16+0000
2024-02-21T07:16+0000
2024-02-21T07:16+0000
americas
us
mike johnson
republican party
republican
republicans
us government shutdown
government shutdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116160091_0:0:2907:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_1f27bb0bfc845a9c7e1cd71d8009b53f.jpg
"People are predicting a shutdown even if it's just for a few days," the Republican lawmaker said. The US government will face a partial shutdown if it does not pass a budget or a stopgap spending measure by March 1, the news portal reported. Meanwhile, the possibility of a total shutdown will become a reality if neither a budget or spending stopgap is reached by March 8. Johnson was quoted as saying last week that the House would meet the deadlines. However, the House speaker is about to face a double-edged choice after members of the US Congress return from a recess: to continue to fight House Democrats on the budget, which threatens the lack of a solution to fund the government, or make a deal with them, which could jeopardize his own office, the news outlet reported. Therefore, as one of the House subcommittee chairs was quoted as saying to a Republican colleague, they're either "close to reaching a deal or it's about to blow up."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/us-budget-tussle-means-risk-of-avoiding-govt-shutdown-only-temporary---fitch-1116321458.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116160091_178:0:2907:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_399a184dae7dc11a95efb421954f04ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
white house shutdown, us government shutdown, will us government shutdown, what is a government shutdown, history of us shutdowns, how many us shutdowns have there been, why there can be a shutdown, what comes before a shutdown, what are the reasons for a shutdown
white house shutdown, us government shutdown, will us government shutdown, what is a government shutdown, history of us shutdowns, how many us shutdowns have there been, why there can be a shutdown, what comes before a shutdown, what are the reasons for a shutdown
US House Republicans Expect Federal Gov't Shutdown
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Republican Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives are predicting a federal government shutdown in the absence of a decision on further funding, as House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to seek a solution, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Republican Party lawmaker in the House of Representatives.
"People are predicting a shutdown even if it's just for a few days," the Republican lawmaker said.
The US government will face a partial shutdown
if it does not pass a budget or a stopgap spending measure by March 1, the news portal reported. Meanwhile, the possibility of a total shutdown
will become a reality if neither a budget or spending stopgap is reached by March 8.
Johnson was quoted
as saying last week that the House would meet the deadlines.
However, the House speaker is about to face a double-edged choice after members of the US Congress
return from a recess: to continue to fight House Democrats on the budget, which threatens the lack of a solution to fund the government, or make a deal with them, which could jeopardize his own office, the news outlet reported.
Therefore, as one of the House subcommittee chairs was quoted as saying to a Republican colleague, they're either "close to reaching a deal or it's about to blow up."
The critical decision must be made by April 30 or a 1% across-the-board spending cut will take effect, the report said.