Macron Denies Zelensky's Remarks About Negotiations on Supply of Mirage Jets to Ukraine

Paris is not discussing with Kiev the possible supply of French-made Mirage fighter jets, but is studying how useful they could be for Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Volodymyr Zelensky told French media that Kiev and Paris were discussing the possibility of the transfer of Mirage fighters to Ukraine. The conference, convened on Macron’s initiative and held in Paris, was attended by about 20 leaders of European countries, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.In 2023, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not need the French Mirage 2000 fighters that Paris and Kiev had been discussing because they were an outdated model.

