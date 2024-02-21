International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/us-training-12-ukrainian-pilots-on-f-16s-in-2024-will-graduate-this-summer---air-force-1116897564.html
US Training 12 Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s in 2024, Will Graduate This Summer - Air Force
US Training 12 Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s in 2024, Will Graduate This Summer - Air Force
The US is slated to train 12 Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets this year and they are all expected to graduate between May and August, a US Air Force spokesperson told Sputnik.
2024-02-21T03:48+0000
2024-02-21T03:48+0000
military
russia
us air force
ukraine
sergey lavrov
f-16
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089284556_0:104:2048:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_43186c7c134d95588de043f24c22ade8.jpg
"The Air Force is slotted to train 12 UKR[ainian] pilots in FY [fiscal year] [20]24. They will all graduate between May and August," the spokesperson said on Tuesday. Last month, the US Air National Guard started to train a small group of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would lead to a further escalation in the conflict because the aircraft has a modification that makes them nuclear-capable and represents a direct threat to Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/rfk-jr-says-sending-f-16-fighter-jets-to-kiev-poses-threat-to-ukraine-humanity-1112735865.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089284556_79:0:1899:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_3155e903de2494f570b155b0565b3389.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us give ukraine f-16, ukrainian f-16 pilots, us trains ukrainian pilots, us arms for ukraine, ukrainian conflict escalation
us give ukraine f-16, ukrainian f-16 pilots, us trains ukrainian pilots, us arms for ukraine, ukrainian conflict escalation

US Training 12 Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s in 2024, Will Graduate This Summer - Air Force

03:48 GMT 21.02.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / James O'Gorman / F-16 fighter jet
F-16 fighter jet - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / James O'Gorman /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is slated to train 12 Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets this year and they are all expected to graduate between May and August, a US Air Force spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The Air Force is slotted to train 12 UKR[ainian] pilots in FY [fiscal year] [20]24. They will all graduate between May and August," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Last month, the US Air National Guard started to train a small group of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
F 16 fighter jets takes part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland on October 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
RFK Jr. Says Sending F-16 Fighter Jets to Kiev Poses Threat to Ukraine, Humanity
20 August 2023, 08:08 GMT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would lead to a further escalation in the conflict because the aircraft has a modification that makes them nuclear-capable and represents a direct threat to Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала