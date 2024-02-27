https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/no-safe-area-gaza-crisis-nearing-its-peak-as-netanyahu-appears-committed-to-an-assault-on-rafah-1117000528.html

‘No Safe Area’: Gaza Crisis Nearing Its Peak as Netanyahu Appears Committed to an Assault on Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an American television and radio network on Sunday that a potential hostage deal between Israel and Hamas will delay an Israeli military operation in Rafah, but said that Israel will conduct their operation there no matter what.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an American television and radio network on Sunday that a potential hostage deal between Israel and Hamas will delay an Israeli military operation in Rafah, but said that Israel will conduct their operation there no matter what. The Israeli president also specified that Israel and Hamas are far from reaching a hostage agreement, and said that Hamas had “delusional claims” and “crazy demands”, but failed to specify what those demands were.More than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed while another 69,000 have been injured in the conflict between Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This month, Israeli Knesset and Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz warned that an invasion of Rafah would begin on March 10 if Israeli hostages are not released. March 10 marks the beginning of Ramadan, a holy day for Muslims.Esteban Carrillo, a Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist and the current editor of The Cradle, joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Monday to share his perspective on the conflict in Gaza. According to Carrillo, Israel’s plans to invade Rafah, regardless of a ceasefire, have been going on for “months”, adding that the groundwork for a mass displacement of Palestinians is currently being laid out.“It's just an announcement that they are considering how to remove the civilians. But we have seen how Israel treats civilians since October 7th, since before, honestly, but the world has been witnessing firsthand how this treatment goes,” he continued.“So, this is just kind of laying the groundwork for what is and is, something that is inevitable, which is the mass displacement of Palestinians, and Netanyahu says it in his own words,” said Carrillo.The journalist and editor added that he believes Netanyahu will either be punished or dealt with in some way regarding his response and actions in the conflict with Hamas.It is expected that Israel will submit a report to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday regarding efforts it has taken to prevent a genocide in Gaza. This report will be used to garner information on whether or not Israel has compile with their order to prevent acts of genocide on January 26. The ICJ did not call for a ceasefire.“Hamas proposed a long term ceasefire and exchange of prisoners. Israel hasn’t, Israel has just completely swept it aside and is now, just saying, regardless of the ceasefire deal, we're going to go into Rafah, where people are living in tent cities,” he continued. “1.4 million people who have nowhere to go, and we're going to bomb and we're going to level this place because this is the last stronghold of Hamas - this is what Netanyahu says right in that '60 minutes' interview. He said, 'we are so close to victory.'”Aid from the United Nations to Palestine has dropped by 50% between January and February, according to Carrillo. He adds that these blocks in aid have a direct tie to the actions of the Israeli government as well as Israeli citizens.“Children are starting to die of hunger. There's a million displaced, Israel is right now in the process of finishing, what they call a militarized belt, splitting the south of Gaza from the north," Carrillo explained. The journalist went on to explain that there will be no “safe area” for Palestinian civilians who are fleeing the conflict. It is instead a “fabrication” to make people feel “good about seeing the mass murder of a population”.“But this would mean Egypt is taking in displaced Palestinians and going against exactly what the Egyptian government said. And then how do you differentiate?” He continued. “More than half of the dead in Gaza are women and children. Don't forget that the population of Gaza, 50% of Gaza is children, 50% of them are under 18 years old. So, no, this is just talk. This is anti-rhetoric. This is just what the Israelis are saying to the US media so that, you know, you can march along and support a genocide.”On Friday, Netanyahu unveiled his plan for an Israeli-endorsed resettlement of Gaza. The prime minister has demanded an indefinite military occupation of the territory, as well as a local government chosen by Israel. The proposed plan was denounced by Palestinian leaders, who called the plan “colonialist and racist.”

