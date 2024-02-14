https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/israel-faces-no-repercussions-from-toothless-white-house-1116767886.html

Israel Faces ‘No Repercussions’ From ‘Toothless’ White House

Israel is likely to continue its actions in Gaza despite protests from the international community because it is “living in a parallel reality,” where it faces “no repercussions, the bombs keep being delivered, the guns keep being delivered, the aid keeps being [delivered],” journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday.

Israel is likely to continue its actions in Gaza despite protests from the international community because it is “living in a parallel reality,” where it faces “no repercussions, the bombs keep being delivered, the guns keep being delivered, the aid keeps being [delivered],” journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday.On Monday, reports leaked out in US media that US President Joe Biden had become increasingly frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even using what was described as a “derogatory term” in their conversations. Nevertheless, White House officials have repeatedly denied there are any red lines that Israel could cross that would cause the administration to cut off aid.Carrillo noted that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has been pushing Gazas further and further south, into a smaller area, and now there is nowhere left to flee.While Israel has said publicly that there are safe areas for Palestinians to flee to, Carrillo said there are no realistic options. “I would like to see an Israeli official point to a place in Gaza that is safe for the Palestinians to move to because there are none,” he asserted.Carrillo added that the comments from European Union’s top diplomat and former chief Josep Borrell comments criticizing international aid to Israel was a surprise, noting that he seemed “to grow a conscience out of nowhere.”The US is Israel’s biggest provider of aid, sending $3.8 billion annually. In addition, the US Congress is currently debating a bill that includes an additional $14 billion in aid for Israel, as well as roughly $60 billion for Ukraine and several billion for Taiwan and other US allies in the Asian Pacific.“I think, Rafah is becoming sort of a red line, [although] for many, the red line was crossed a long time ago,” Carrillo explained.

