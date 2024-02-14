https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/israel-faces-no-repercussions-from-toothless-white-house-1116767886.html
Israel Faces ‘No Repercussions’ From ‘Toothless’ White House
Israel is likely to continue its actions in Gaza despite protests from the international community because it is “living in a parallel reality,” where it faces “no repercussions, the bombs keep being delivered, the guns keep being delivered, the aid keeps being [delivered],” journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116740214_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0e8d1b69def136befa4a032b1007e37.jpg
On Monday, reports leaked out in US media that US President Joe Biden had become increasingly frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even using what was described as a "derogatory term" in their conversations. Nevertheless, White House officials have repeatedly denied there are any red lines that Israel could cross that would cause the administration to cut off aid.Carrillo noted that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has been pushing Gazas further and further south, into a smaller area, and now there is nowhere left to flee.While Israel has said publicly that there are safe areas for Palestinians to flee to, Carrillo said there are no realistic options. "I would like to see an Israeli official point to a place in Gaza that is safe for the Palestinians to move to because there are none," he asserted.Carrillo added that the comments from European Union's top diplomat and former chief Josep Borrell comments criticizing international aid to Israel was a surprise, noting that he seemed "to grow a conscience out of nowhere."The US is Israel's biggest provider of aid, sending $3.8 billion annually. In addition, the US Congress is currently debating a bill that includes an additional $14 billion in aid for Israel, as well as roughly $60 billion for Ukraine and several billion for Taiwan and other US allies in the Asian Pacific."I think, Rafah is becoming sort of a red line, [although] for many, the red line was crossed a long time ago," Carrillo explained.
Early Monday morning in Gaza, Israel intensified its bombing campaign in the last remaining haven for Palestinians, Rafah, a small city on the border of Egypt where an estimated 1.4 million Gazans have been displaced.
Israel is likely to continue its actions in Gaza despite protests from the international community because it is “living in a parallel reality,” where it faces “no repercussions, the bombs keep being delivered, the guns keep being delivered, the aid keeps being [delivered],”
journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo told Sputnik’s Fault Lines
on Tuesday.
“[US Secretary of State] Antony Blinken can travel to Israel, ten, 12, 15 times and he is going to get the same response every time because everything you hear from the White House is completely toothless.”
On Monday, reports leaked out in US media that US President Joe Biden had become increasingly frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even using what was described as a “derogatory term” in their conversations. Nevertheless, White House officials have repeatedly denied there are any red lines that Israel could cross that would cause the administration to cut off aid.
Carrillo noted that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has been pushing Gazas further and further south, into a smaller area, and now there is nowhere left to flee.
“Palestinians were initially told to evacuate the North and then Israel flattened the North and then evacuated Gaza City, which was in central Gaza. ‘Go to Khan Yunis’ [the IDF said]. Then what happened? The Israeli army goes into Khan Yunis [...] and then when [the IDF] were going into Khan Yunis, they were telling [Gazans to] go to Rafah,” Carrillo recounted. “Rafah is literally the last place where the Palestinians could run to from the attacks, from the bombs [...] This is now, without a doubt, the most densely populated area in the world. And, the Israelis are dropping bombs.”
While Israel has said publicly that there are safe areas for Palestinians to flee to, Carrillo said there are no realistic options. “I would like to see an Israeli official point to a place in Gaza that is safe for the Palestinians to move to because there are none
,” he asserted.
“The plan here is to ethnically cleanse Gaza[...] to push them into the Sinai desert, into Egypt and say ‘Now they are their problem [...] whoever cries for the Palestinians, they can take care of them," he explained.
Carrillo added that the comments from European Union’s top diplomat and former chief Josep Borrell comments criticizing international aid to Israel was a surprise, noting that he seemed “to grow a conscience out of nowhere.”
“If you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people being killed,” Borell told reporters after a meeting of EU development aid ministers.
The US is Israel’s biggest provider of aid, sending $3.8 billion annually. In addition, the US Congress is currently debating a bill that includes an additional $14 billion in aid for Israel
, as well as roughly $60 billion for Ukraine and several billion for Taiwan and other US allies in the Asian Pacific.
“I think, Rafah is becoming sort of a red line, [although] for many, the red line was crossed a long time ago,” Carrillo explained.
