Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Chemical Weapons Terror Plot in Zaporozhye Region

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it thwarted a terrorist attack with the use of an analogue of the BZ chemical warfare agent in the... 27.02.2024, Sputnik International

2024-02-27T06:50+0000

2024-02-27T06:50+0000

2024-02-27T07:00+0000

russia

russia

zaporozhye region

federal security service

russian federal security service (fsb)

nato

ukraine

"Russia's Federal Security Service stopped an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to commit a terrorist act in the Zaporozhye region using an analogue of the BZ chemical warfare agent according to the NATO classification. The seized drugs are used to create chemical weapons of mass destruction and were developed in the US. Three citizens of Ukraine were detained," the FSB said in a statement.The Investigation Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia has opened and is investigating a criminal case under Article 355 (Development, production, stockpiling, acquisition or sale of weapons of mass destruction) and Article 205 (Terrorist act) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.The discovery in Melitopol of a Ukrainian stockpile of an analog of the poison BZ was discussed a week ago at a briefing by Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiological, chemical and biological defense forces. Then, according to his statement, the substance was discovered on January 28, it was in vials with the inscription "Biosporin" in Ukrainian. According to open source information, BZ is a psychochemical chemical warfare agent, causing acute psychosis, disorientation, hallucinations.

