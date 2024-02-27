https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/the-netherlands-pledges-over-100mln-to-provide-ukraine-with-artillery-shells-1117006203.html

The Netherlands Pledges Over $100Mln to Provide Ukraine With Artillery Shells

The Netherlands Pledges Over $100Mln to Provide Ukraine With Artillery Shells

The Netherlands will allocate more than 100 million euros ($108.5 million) to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

2024-02-27T05:07+0000

2024-02-27T05:07+0000

2024-02-27T05:07+0000

military

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

netherlands

artillery

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116961494_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_80af9835ee7da7bee36fc90bffe47f68.jpg

"It is essential, first and foremost, that we deliver what we’ve promised. And look at what else we can do. That is why the Netherlands is contributing more than 100 million euros to the Czech initiative to quickly deliver hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine," Rutte said on X. He also recalled that the Netherlands is negotiating with Ukraine a security agreement "to continue to support the country for at least the next 10 years." Earlier in the month, Czech President Petr Pavel told the Munich Security Conference that Prague had identified an unnamed country outside the bloc with 500,000 155mm rounds and another 300,000 122mm rounds that could be delivered to Ukraine within weeks if quick funding was provided. In December, Rutte said that he had informed Volodymyr Zelensky about the government's decision to prepare the first 18 F-16 fighters for delivery to Ukraine. The delivery of the first fighters was expected in 2024, The Hague said. In February, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Netherlands was preparing to send six more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/pentagon-probing-over-50-cases-of-theft-fraud-or-corruption-linked-to-ukraine-aid-1116953199.html

ukraine

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine with artillery shells, artillery shells, purchase artillery shells for ukraine, prime minister mark rutte