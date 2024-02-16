https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/poland-asks-eu-to-increase-financial-aid-amid-ukrainian-grain-influx-1116824791.html

Poland Asks EU to Increase Financial Aid Amid Ukrainian Grain Influx

Poland Asks EU to Increase Financial Aid Amid Ukrainian Grain Influx

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday asked the European Union to increase its financial assistance to Poland and to protect the country's agricultural sector in light of the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products into the country.

Poland expects support from the EU in the current situation with Ukrainian goods, Tusk told reporters after a meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, in Warsaw. The conflict in Ukraine cannot be the reason for the "terrible losses" that the Polish agricultural industry is suffering at the moment, he added. Polish farmers began a month-long nationwide protest on February 9. They are blocking roads and access to checkpoints at the border with Ukraine. The protesters are demanding that the duty-free import of agricultural products from Ukraine be stopped and EU climate policies eased. Such protests have spread across several EU member states, including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Romania and the Netherlands. Polish-Ukrainian relations deteriorated significantly last year due to the influx of Ukrainian grain into the EU. Poland, along with Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports after EU-imposed curbs lapsed on September 15, 2023. In response, Ukraine filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization. The three EU countries promised to boycott meetings of the coordination platform on Ukrainian grain.

