https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/ukraine-debacle-causing-taiwan-to-reconsider-us-puppetry-1117007495.html
Ukraine Debacle Causing Taiwan to Reconsider US Puppetry
Ukraine Debacle Causing Taiwan to Reconsider US Puppetry
Officials in the government of Taiwan are facing growing concerns about their position as US puppets in light of the bloody debacle facing the Kiev regime.
2024-02-27T04:13+0000
2024-02-27T04:13+0000
2024-02-27T09:13+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
taiwan
julian assange
nicaragua
nato
donald trump
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117007336_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f1f0f525692e539d84e50d2f945ccf.png
Trump Defeats Haley; Ukraine Debacle Causing Taiwan to Reconsider US Puppetry; Yemen Shocks US
Officials in the government of Taiwan are facing growing concerns about their position as US puppets in light of the bloody debacle facing the Kiev regime.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss NATO's reckless moves to support the Kiev regime in its quest to attack deep inside Russia.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Latin America as neocons push a fake "human rights" NGO industry and continue their economic attacks on Venezuela.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the chances for a negotiated settlement in Ukraine due to the history of lies and broken promises by the US empire and its vassals.Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, joins us to discuss former President Trump's victory in South Carolina and a man who set himself on fire to protest US support of Israel.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss officials in the government of Taiwan who are concerned about their position as US puppets in light of the bloody debacle facing the Kiev regime.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss a DOJ indictment of a US journalist and Joe Biden's move to put the US on a permanent war footing.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss the resignation of the Palestinian prime minister and the chaos of Israeli operations in Gaza.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the "Rules-based order" trope as it applies to the persecution of Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
taiwan
nicaragua
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117007336_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f58bd14d230ef0443ee10f2fcd9b30c6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, who won south carolina primaries, why israel attack rafah, julian assange, ceasefire in gaza
the critical hour, who won south carolina primaries, why israel attack rafah, julian assange, ceasefire in gaza
Ukraine Debacle Causing Taiwan to Reconsider US Puppetry
04:13 GMT 27.02.2024 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 27.02.2024)
Officials in the government of Taiwan are facing growing concerns about their position as US puppets in light of the bloody debacle facing the Kiev regime.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss NATO's reckless moves to support the Kiev regime in its quest to attack deep inside Russia.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Latin America as neocons push a fake "human rights" NGO industry and continue their economic attacks on Venezuela.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the chances for a negotiated settlement in Ukraine due to the history of lies and broken promises by the US empire and its vassals.
Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, joins us to discuss former President Trump's victory in South Carolina and a man who set himself on fire to protest US support of Israel.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss officials in the government of Taiwan who are concerned about their position as US puppets in light of the bloody debacle facing the Kiev regime.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss a DOJ indictment of a US journalist and Joe Biden's move to put the US on a permanent war footing.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss the resignation of the Palestinian prime minister and the chaos of Israeli operations in Gaza.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the "Rules-based order" trope as it applies to the persecution of Julian Assange.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM