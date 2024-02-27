https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/us-house-panels-subpoena-attorney-general-for-records-on-bidens-mishandling-of-classified-docs-1117024098.html

US House Panels Subpoena Attorney General for Records on Biden’s Mishandling of Classified Docs

US House Panels Subpoena Attorney General for Records on Biden’s Mishandling of Classified Docs

The chairmen of the House Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee on Tuesday issued a subpoena demanding that US Attorney General Merrick Garland provide all documents on Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation of President Joe Biden’s “willful” mishandling of classified information.

2024-02-27T20:08+0000

2024-02-27T20:08+0000

2024-02-27T20:08+0000

americas

us

joe biden

us justice department

impeachment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117024208_0:50:3072:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_b778c01f189096c4e383a9ae702c9a65.jpg

According to the cover letter accompanying the subpoena and signed by Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan respectively, the US Justice Department to date has not provided either records related to Hur’s investigation or a deadline when it expects to produce all of the requested material. The initial request to provide the documents was made on February 12, according to the letter. The Judiciary and Oversight Committees are leading an investigation into business dealings and other activities of the Biden family to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to draft articles of impeachment against Biden.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/ground-is-shifting-under-bidens-feet-after-hur-report-1116748950.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

impeachment inquiry, impeachment, biden impeachment, united states house of representatives, us congress, house of representatives, joe biden, hunter biden, corrupted biden, biden family, corrupted family, biden case, biden memory problems, biden memory, biden can't remember, biden cant remember, robert hur’s investigation, robert hur’s report, robert hur