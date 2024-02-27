https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/us-house-panels-subpoena-attorney-general-for-records-on-bidens-mishandling-of-classified-docs-1117024098.html
US House Panels Subpoena Attorney General for Records on Biden’s Mishandling of Classified Docs
US House Panels Subpoena Attorney General for Records on Biden’s Mishandling of Classified Docs
The chairmen of the House Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee on Tuesday issued a subpoena demanding that US Attorney General Merrick Garland provide all documents on Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation of President Joe Biden’s “willful” mishandling of classified information.
2024-02-27T20:08+0000
2024-02-27T20:08+0000
2024-02-27T20:08+0000
americas
us
joe biden
us justice department
impeachment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117024208_0:50:3072:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_b778c01f189096c4e383a9ae702c9a65.jpg
According to the cover letter accompanying the subpoena and signed by Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan respectively, the US Justice Department to date has not provided either records related to Hur’s investigation or a deadline when it expects to produce all of the requested material. The initial request to provide the documents was made on February 12, according to the letter. The Judiciary and Oversight Committees are leading an investigation into business dealings and other activities of the Biden family to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to draft articles of impeachment against Biden.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/ground-is-shifting-under-bidens-feet-after-hur-report-1116748950.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117024208_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c147d4b70c71b9748d51a1cf0133c26.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
impeachment inquiry, impeachment, biden impeachment, united states house of representatives, us congress, house of representatives, joe biden, hunter biden, corrupted biden, biden family, corrupted family, biden case, biden memory problems, biden memory, biden can't remember, biden cant remember, robert hur’s investigation, robert hur’s report, robert hur
impeachment inquiry, impeachment, biden impeachment, united states house of representatives, us congress, house of representatives, joe biden, hunter biden, corrupted biden, biden family, corrupted family, biden case, biden memory problems, biden memory, biden can't remember, biden cant remember, robert hur’s investigation, robert hur’s report, robert hur
US House Panels Subpoena Attorney General for Records on Biden’s Mishandling of Classified Docs
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The chairmen of the House Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee on Tuesday issued a subpoena demanding that US Attorney General Merrick Garland provide all documents on Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation of President Joe Biden’s “willful” mishandling of classified information.
According to the cover letter accompanying the subpoena and signed by Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan respectively, the US Justice Department to date has not provided either records related to Hur’s investigation
or a deadline when it expects to produce all of the requested material.
The initial request to provide the documents was made on February 12, according to the letter.
The Judiciary and Oversight Committees are leading an investigation into business dealings and other activities of the Biden family to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to draft articles of impeachment against Biden
.