White House Labels Counsel Report on Biden’s Handling of Classified Docs ‘Wrong’

US Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on an investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents is inappropriate and wrong, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The stuff in this report, that has captured all of your attention right now, is just wrong. It’s flatly wrong. It is inappropriate. It is gratuitous,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. The report noted several instances in which Biden forgot details about his life and career, including the dates of his service as vice president and the death of his son Beau. The report did not recommend charges in connection with the case, noting that a jury would likely perceive Biden as a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.When asked whether the White House believes that taking a cognitive test as part of the physical examination is a legitimate idea, Jean-Pierre said, she would relay what the president's doctor told her about a year ago when the report came out, saying the president proves every day how he operates and how he thinks.“I spent sometimes countless hours with him whether it’s in the Oval Office, whether it’s on the road and I believe… he is sharp, he is on top of things,” Jean-Pierre added.Hur is a Republican prosecutor, not a medical doctor, Jean-Pierre said. Following the release of the report, Biden held a press conference in an attempt to defend his cognitive capabilities. However, Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the president of Mexico during the event.The press conference and Hur report confirm that Biden is “not fit” to serve as president, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

