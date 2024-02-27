https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/us-senate-aide-providing-equipment-to-ukraine-may-be-foreign-agent---report-1117004568.html

US Senate Aide Providing Equipment to Ukraine May Be Foreign Agent - Report

US Senate Aide Providing Equipment to Ukraine May Be Foreign Agent - Report

Kyle Parker is known as an anti-Russia hawk on Capitol Hill, having played a key role in legislation subjecting Russian officials to sanctions and travel bans.

2024-02-27T04:33+0000

2024-02-27T04:33+0000

2024-02-27T04:33+0000

analysis

ukraine crisis

central intelligence agency (cia)

anti-russian bias

ukraine

russia

us

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

us commission on security and cooperation in europe (csce)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117005078_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5ce44393b64858f68f2e7e44ff68a94d.jpg

A US Senate aide who provided Kiev’s troops with sniper gear and traveled to front lines clad in camouflage and Ukrainian insignia may be guilty of failing to register as a foreign agent, according to reports in US media.Kyle Parker, a senior advisor to the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) is currently under investigation for multiple trips to Ukraine since 2022 during which he sent some $30,000 in military equipment to Ukrainian troops. Parker has also been accused of enabling corruption by hiring a contact in Ukraine to a CSCE fellowship position against the advice of ethics officials.CSCE chairman Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) has called for Parker to be fired over national security concerns raised by the report, claiming the aide is guilty of “serious alleged improper acts involving Ukrainian and other foreign individuals.”Parker has claimed he’s being retaliated against for exposing wrongdoing by CSCE officials.Parker is considered a prominent anti-Russia force in Washington. He is known for his advocacy of the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 law intended to sanction foreign individuals for alleged “human rights abuses.” Moscow has strongly criticized the legislation while challenging accusations lodged against Russian officials.The New York Times, typically seen as a mouthpiece for the pro-war US foreign policy establishment, lamented the investigation’s potential to disrupt the operation of the pro-Ukraine CSCE. The newspaper characterized Kiev as ”desperate” for US weapons and funding, sneering at Republicans in Congress who have blocked aid packages.Polling has found that half of Americans say the country has sent too much money to Ukraine, which is waging a US-backed proxy war against Russia.Reporting published by The New York Times over the weekend revealed the depth of the US Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) decade-long interference in Ukraine. The secretive intelligence agency has maintained a significant presence in the country for about a decade, going back to the 2014 US-backed Euromaidan color revolution, it was revealed.The article in the Times claimed CIA operatives are present along Ukraine’s border with Russia, helping the Kiev regime plan and execute raids in the neighboring country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/donbass-official-reports-dwindling-deliveries-of-western-military-equipment-to-ukraine-1112364201.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/putin-was-right-western-complicity-in-ukraines-terrorism-proves-wisdom-of-special-operation-1117001814.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

urkaine crisis, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, russian economy under sanctions, us sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, us hegemony, unipolar world, russophobia, russophoby, anti-russian bias, russiagate