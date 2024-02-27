https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/putin-was-right-western-complicity-in-ukraines-terrorism-proves-wisdom-of-special-operation-1117001814.html

‘Putin Was Right’: Western Complicity in Ukraine’s Terrorism Proves Wisdom of Special Operation

Recent revelations have proved Russia had no choice but to extinguish the growing threat within Ukraine.

“We have been left no other option to protect Russia and our people but for the one that we will be forced to use today,” Russian President Vladimir Putin noted solemnly during his announcement of a special military operation in the Donbass. “The situation requires us to take decisive and immediate action.”“The course of events and the incoming information show that Russia’s clash with these forces is inevitable,” the president stressed.Two years later, as Kiev’s bombs fall on Russian civilians and the US Central Intelligence Agency boasts of a 10-year presence in Ukraine, the wisdom of Putin’s response is clear according to security analyst Mark Sleboda.“This is coordination, and this is openly admitted,” added the international relations expert, claiming the story proved the West’s plot to destroy Russia.The New York Times’ reporting emphasized that Putin was well aware of Western intelligence agencies’ efforts to provoke aggression against Russia, Sleboda noted.Sleboda commented on the surprising candor of the reporting. “If they're admitting all of this, you have to ask why,” he said, claiming the revelation was made “because they plan further escalation and they've got to come out in front about how involved they have been at this point in directing this whole war in order to move to escalate even further.”Western countries have repeatedly attempted to portray the Donbass conflict as a result of Russian aggression, variously claiming Putin intends to reassemble the Soviet Union or even push further West to attack NATO countries.The narrative has been undermined as a series of inconvenient details have been leaked to the press. In 2022 it was revealed the Biden administration intervened to stop negotiations intended to end the conflict, acting through then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end peace talks.Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made similar claims last year, claiming the West “blocked” prospects for a ceasefire emanating from separate discussions.Sleboda said the extent of US interference in Ukraine was fully revealed in order to get ahead of any further leaks as Western countries double down on efforts to harm Russia. Host Jamarl Thomas agreed with the assessment, noting the revelations prove that “what Putin was saying was right.”Meanwhile, the Kiev regime has launched terrorist attacks on Russian civilians in recent months, likely attempting to bait the country into a response that can be used to justify further Western involvement.The city of Kharkov has been a crucial beachhead for such provocations. “People are desperately trying to sell their property there [in Kharkov] right now,” noted Sleboda. “These attacks across the border into Belgorod have made it an imperative for Russia to deal with Kharkov,” the analyst emphasized. After Moscow seizes this important city, the second-most populous in all of Ukraine, Sleboda predicted Russian troops would be forced to continue to move towards Kiev as the West uses the remnants of the Ukrainian rump state to further antagonize Russia.US President Joe Biden made the United States’ hostility to Putin clear in a remarkable moment of candor in 2022, when he defiantly proclaimed the Russian president “cannot remain in power.” But as America presides over unpopular proxy wars in the Donbass and Gaza and an increasingly dysfunctional and discredited political system at home, collapse may be more likely in Washington than Moscow.“Thank God this situation of a unipolar world, of a monopoly, is coming to an end,” the Russian president stressed. “It's practically already over,” he emphasized.

