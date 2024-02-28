https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/abrams-destroyer-all-you-need-to-know-about-russias-piranya-drone-1117034935.html

Abrams Destroyer: All You Need to Know About Russia’s Piranya Drone

More than 4,000 Piranya drones have been delivered to the special military operation zone since the presentation of this unmanned aerial vehicle in March 2023.

The Piranya (Piranha) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was recently used by Russian forces to destroy Ukraine’s first US-made M1 Abrams tank.Simbirsk Design Bureau developed the drone in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk. What else is known about this drone and why it is referred to as unique? Sputnik explores.FPV Mode Piranya is an FPV (first-person view) kamikaze drone, which means that it is equipped with a camera that wirelessly transmits video feed to goggles, a headset, a mobile device or another device.As a result, an operator has a first-person view of the environment where the drone flies and may capture video or still images.Piranya's UniquenessAccording to a spokesperson for the Simbirsk Design Bureau, Piranya proved to be the only UAV that could not be suppressed during electronic warfare tests.Range and Load CapacityThe drone, which is made of carbon fiber-reinforced polymers, has a range of up to 15 km ( 9 miles) and a carrying capacity of up to 4.5 kg. The UAV is designed to destroy both light and armored vehicles, as well as dugouts, shelters, and fortifications.Piranya is one of the newest Russian drones, which are successfully used in the special operation zone, among them the Lancet, Inokhodets and Orlan.

