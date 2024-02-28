https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/abrams-destroyer-all-you-need-to-know-about-russias-piranya-drone-1117034935.html
Abrams Destroyer: All You Need to Know About Russia’s Piranya Drone
Abrams Destroyer: All You Need to Know About Russia’s Piranya Drone
Sputnik International
More than 4,000 Piranya drones have been delivered to the special military operation zone since the presentation of this unmanned aerial vehicle in March 2023.
2024-02-28T12:14+0000
2024-02-28T12:14+0000
2024-02-28T12:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
m1a2 abrams
tank
drone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117033664_0:0:716:403_1920x0_80_0_0_26fe71344e6e71dbb0adb584c81926e5.png
The Piranya (Piranha) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was recently used by Russian forces to destroy Ukraine’s first US-made M1 Abrams tank.Simbirsk Design Bureau developed the drone in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk. What else is known about this drone and why it is referred to as unique? Sputnik explores.FPV Mode Piranya is an FPV (first-person view) kamikaze drone, which means that it is equipped with a camera that wirelessly transmits video feed to goggles, a headset, a mobile device or another device.As a result, an operator has a first-person view of the environment where the drone flies and may capture video or still images.Piranya's UniquenessAccording to a spokesperson for the Simbirsk Design Bureau, Piranya proved to be the only UAV that could not be suppressed during electronic warfare tests.Range and Load CapacityThe drone, which is made of carbon fiber-reinforced polymers, has a range of up to 15 km ( 9 miles) and a carrying capacity of up to 4.5 kg. The UAV is designed to destroy both light and armored vehicles, as well as dugouts, shelters, and fortifications.Piranya is one of the newest Russian drones, which are successfully used in the special operation zone, among them the Lancet, Inokhodets and Orlan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/dpr-official-says-first-abrams-tank-used-by-ukraine-destroyed-near-avdeyevka-1116996226.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117033664_0:0:692:519_1920x0_80_0_0_b64519d6ba2a89885f3856df8844f697.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
4,000 piranya drones, russian special military operation zone, piranya drone used by russian forces to destroy ukraine's abrams tank
4,000 piranya drones, russian special military operation zone, piranya drone used by russian forces to destroy ukraine's abrams tank
Abrams Destroyer: All You Need to Know About Russia’s Piranya Drone
12:14 GMT 28.02.2024 (Updated: 12:57 GMT 28.02.2024)
More than 4,000 Piranya drones have been delivered to the special military operation zone since the unveiling of this unmanned aerial vehicle in March 2023.
The Piranya (Piranha) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was recently used by Russian forces to destroy Ukraine’s first US-made M1 Abrams tank
.
Simbirsk Design Bureau developed the drone in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk.
What else is known about this drone and why it is referred to as unique? Sputnik explores.
Piranya is an FPV (first-person view) kamikaze drone, which means that it is equipped with a camera that wirelessly transmits video feed to goggles, a headset, a mobile device or another device.
As a result, an operator has a first-person view of the environment where the drone flies and may capture video or still images.
Piranya differs from its FPV analogs by the unique frequencies on which it operates.
According to a spokesperson for the Simbirsk Design Bureau, Piranya proved to be the only UAV that could not be suppressed during electronic warfare tests.
"We have an official conclusion from the Russian Ministry of Defense based on the results of a business trip to Lugansk and testing of our equipment in the special military operation zone that we have unique video transmitters capable of withstanding the effects of electronic warfare,” the spokesperson pointed out.
The drone, which is made of carbon fiber-reinforced polymers, has a range of up to 15 km ( 9 miles) and a carrying capacity of up to 4.5 kg. The UAV is designed to destroy both light and armored vehicles, as well as dugouts, shelters, and fortifications.
Piranya is one of the newest Russian drones, which are successfully used in the special operation zone, among them the Lancet
, Inokhodets and Orlan
.