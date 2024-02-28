International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/biden-needs-legal-authority-from-congress-to-act-on-russian-assets---white-house-1117027017.html
Biden Needs Legal Authority From Congress to Act on Russian Assets - White House
Biden Needs Legal Authority From Congress to Act on Russian Assets - White House
US President Joe Biden requires legal authority from Congress to take action on frozen Russian assets, White House National Security Communications adviser John Kirby said on Tuesday.
2024-02-28T01:19+0000
2024-02-28T01:19+0000
world
us
us hegemony
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
russia
john kirby
joe biden
us sanctions
western sanctions against russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027112_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dd9493cc482247dcca41d01f638c5adf.jpg
"I want to make a couple of things clear. Number one, we still need more legislative authorities from Congress for the President to be able to act on that [unlocking assets]," Kirby said during a press briefing. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier in the day that the Group of Seven countries should work together to explore different approaches to utilizing frozen Russian assets, including seizing and using them as collateral to borrow on global markets. Russia said it would view any move to seize or use its frozen assets as an "escalation of economic aggression" and would respond harshly.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/two-can-play-that-game-heres-how-russia-could-hit-back-if-west-seizes-assets-1117018843.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027112_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f5998359fd078a1767919d863523bc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
confiscation of russian assets, frozen funds, frozen assets, illegal appropriation, illegal confiscation, illegal seizure, russian property, frozen property, aid to ukraine, support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us for ukraine, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, military aid, aid fund
confiscation of russian assets, frozen funds, frozen assets, illegal appropriation, illegal confiscation, illegal seizure, russian property, frozen property, aid to ukraine, support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us for ukraine, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, military aid, aid fund

Biden Needs Legal Authority From Congress to Act on Russian Assets - White House

01:19 GMT 28.02.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikDemocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while referencing President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while referencing President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden requires legal authority from Congress to take action on frozen Russian assets, White House National Security Communications adviser John Kirby said on Tuesday.
"I want to make a couple of things clear. Number one, we still need more legislative authorities from Congress for the President to be able to act on that [unlocking assets]," Kirby said during a press briefing.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier in the day that the Group of Seven countries should work together to explore different approaches to utilizing frozen Russian assets, including seizing and using them as collateral to borrow on global markets.
Russia said it would view any move to seize or use its frozen assets as an "escalation of economic aggression" and would respond harshly.
Dollars and euros. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
Economy
Two Can Play That Game: Here’s How Russia Could Hit Back If West Seizes Assets
Yesterday, 16:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала