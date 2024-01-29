https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/eu-ambassadors-agree-on-preliminary-plan-to-use-russian-frozen-assets-1116475521.html

EU Ambassadors Agree on Preliminary Plan to Use Russian Frozen Assets

EU Ambassadors Agree on Preliminary Plan to Use Russian Frozen Assets

The EU permanent representatives agreed on the preliminary proposal of the European Commission on the use of income from Russian frozen assets, the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Monday.

2024-01-29T19:53+0000

2024-01-29T19:53+0000

2024-01-29T19:56+0000

world

frozen funds

frozen assets

russia

ukraine

europe

belgium

european union (eu)

european commission

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097233333_0:500:1536:1364_1920x0_80_0_0_a41b4dd75922cb0498d9cebeb177eec9.jpg

Earlier this month, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem said that the European Union has began technical work on the implementation of the proposal put forward by the European Commission at the end of last year to use the proceeds from Russia's frozen sovereign assets in the interests of Ukraine. "EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a proposal on the use of windfall profits related to immobilised assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction," the Belgian Presidency said on X (formerly Twitter).Following the start of Russia's special military operation, the US-led West slapped widespread sanctions on Moscow, including freezing Russian assets worth approximately 300 billion euros ($329 billion). The bulk of this sum, approximately 200 billion euros ($221 billion), is being held in the European Union, predominantly in accounts at Euroclear, a European central securities depository.Russia has repeatedly warned that any attempt by the EU to confiscate Moscow's frozen assets would violate international law.In December, 2023, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the Western countries would face repercussions if they used Russia's frozen assets to assist Ukraine.

russia

ukraine

belgium

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian assets, confiscation of russian assets, frozen funds, frozen assets, illegal appropriation, illegal confiscation, illegal seizure, russian property, frozen property, aid to ukraine, support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, belgium for ukraine, weapons for ukraine, aid to ukraine, funding of ukraine, financial aid, military aid, confiscate money, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions against russia