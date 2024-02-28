https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/eu-created-fund-interfering-in-georgias-elections---parliament-speaker-1117044599.html
EU-Created Fund Interfering in Georgia's Elections - Parliament Speaker
EU-Created Fund Interfering in Georgia's Elections - Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
The EU-established European Endowment for Democracy (EED) fund is interfering in the parliamentary elections to come in Georgia by financing various political parties, Georgian parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili said on Wednesday.
2024-02-28T19:44+0000
2024-02-28T19:44+0000
2024-02-28T19:50+0000
world
western domination
georgia
european union (eu)
european commission
color revolution
coup
unrest
foreign interference
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117044441_0:118:3072:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_e208e9482ef6c936c528cbb42171f7bd.jpg
"EED does not disclose its own expenses in Georgia. Apparently, the fund directly finances political parties and interferes in the elections. Holding the elections properly is part of the nine points [needed to be taken by Georgia for EU integration] and we cannot deal with this alone. The European Union, its representative office, the European Commission must intervene, because this foundation is an institution created by the EU," Papuashvili told reporters. If not stopped, foreign funding will harm the elections, which are scheduled to take place in the country, on October 26, and hinder the choice of the Georgian people, the parliamentary speaker added. Established in 2023 by the European Union, EED officially aims to promote democracy in the European Neighborhood, the Western Balkans, and Turkiye.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/georgia-awaits-usaids-explanations-on-funds-for-training-in-organizing-unrest-1113854648.html
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117044441_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_455e36751c894f4b19f5da845109943e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
georgia’s eu membership application, georgia in eu, organize unrest, unrest in georgia, coup in georgia, georgia-european relations, usaid, american aid, overthrow government, american aid, eu funding, us organizes coup, us destabilizes world, us involvement, color revolution, color coup, georgia coup, coup in georgia, color revolution in georgia
georgia’s eu membership application, georgia in eu, organize unrest, unrest in georgia, coup in georgia, georgia-european relations, usaid, american aid, overthrow government, american aid, eu funding, us organizes coup, us destabilizes world, us involvement, color revolution, color coup, georgia coup, coup in georgia, color revolution in georgia
EU-Created Fund Interfering in Georgia's Elections - Parliament Speaker
19:44 GMT 28.02.2024 (Updated: 19:50 GMT 28.02.2024)
TBILISI (Sputnik) - The EU-established European Endowment for Democracy (EED) fund is interfering in the parliamentary elections to come in Georgia by financing various political parties, Georgian parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili said on Wednesday.
"EED does not disclose its own expenses in Georgia. Apparently, the fund directly finances political parties and interferes in the elections. Holding the elections properly is part of the nine points [needed to be taken by Georgia for EU integration] and we cannot deal with this alone. The European Union, its representative office, the European Commission must intervene, because this foundation is an institution created by the EU," Papuashvili told reporters.
If not stopped, foreign funding
will harm the elections, which are scheduled to take place in the country, on October 26, and hinder the choice of the Georgian people, the parliamentary speaker added.
"We are seeing that a significant part of the opposition is being financed directly from abroad and, given the fact that the current year is an election year, this is equivalent to foreign interference in the elections in Georgia. Foreign interference is one of the threats expected in these elections … For the elections to be transparent, it is necessary to prohibit and stop direct or indirect funding of parties in Georgia through European channels," Papuashvili said.
Established in 2023 by the European Union, EED officially aims to promote democracy in the European Neighborhood, the Western Balkans, and Turkiye.
2 October 2023, 13:26 GMT