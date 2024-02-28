https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/out-of-touch-much-1117026617.html

Out of Touch, Much?

Out of Touch, Much?

The French president did not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine, an idea that has been overwhelmingly dismissed by other NATO allies. Just a couple days prior, Macron told farmers who are protesting in France to “calm down”, adding that their protests were “counterproductive”.

2024-02-28T05:28+0000

2024-02-28T05:28+0000

2024-02-28T05:28+0000

political cartoons

emmanuel macron

ukraine

nato

world

sputnik cartoons

comics

france

european union (eu)

north atlantic treaty organization

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117026460_0:200:2000:1325_1920x0_80_0_0_7ed9b7a25712c3660f81b28ac8be4aba.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out whether or not he will send ground forces to Ukraine. The president said that “nothing should be excluded” regarding that option during a press conference on Monday. His comments followed a meeting in Paris where members of the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) discussed new measures to send munitions to Kiev.NATO allies including the US, Germany, Italy and the UK have ruled out deploying ground troops to Ukraine in a sweeping rejection of Macron’s comment on Monday. A White House official has also denied any plans to send either US or NATO troops to Ukraine. In a statement, the White House said that US President Joe Biden believes a Ukraine “path to victory” is by providing military aid, adding that the president has been clear that he will not send troops to fight there.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned of a direct conflict if NATO troops are deployed there. Peskov also said Macron’s suggestion is a “very important new element” adding that it was not in the interests of NATO members.Meanwhile, Macron has also condemned protests by farmers in France as “counterproductive” after he was greeted with whistles at the Paris International Agricultural Show on Saturday. The protestors, who had broken through a police cordon earlier in the day, chanted, “Macron must resign!” Farmers in France have been protesting since January as they demand recognition of their labor and oppose cheap agricultural imports, water use restrictions, diesel fuel price increases, as well as general growing costs in the face of environmental policies that affect the finances of their livelihood.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/macrons-posturing-about-nato-troops-in-ukraine-can-spark-full-scale-conflict-with-russia-1117016717.html

ukraine

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

macron on sending troops to fight in ukraine, emmanuel macron does not rule out sending troops to ukraine, nato troops, us troops, ukraine crisis, nato troops, nato forces, nato-russia war, war in ukraine, aid to ukraine, reinforcements to ukraine, aid ukraine, send forces to ukraine