Macron's 'Posturing' About NATO Troops in Ukraine Can Spark 'Full Scale Conflict' With Russia

Emmanuel Macron’s belligerent statement about possible dispatch of NATO soldiers in Ukraine is dangerous "posturing", pundits told Sputnik.

Emmanuel Macron’s belligerent statement about possibly deploying NATO troops in Ukraine is “mostly posturing, Mikael Valtersson, a former defense politician and chief of staff with Sweden Democrats, told Sputnik. However, "even posturing can take on a life on its own and start a dangerous process down a slippery slope,” he warned. The pundit suggested that the French president was using “the paralysis within the US political system about support for Ukraine” to try and replace America as the leading pro-Kiev power in the EU.“NATO is partially incapacitated, especially in regards to Ukraine… The second tier nations now try to fill the empty space created,” Valtersson said.“Even if this suggestion probably is posturing, it opens up a door to talk about direct Western military involvement in Ukraine,” warned the former officer of Swedish Armed Forces/Air Defence.The outcome could be “a de facto declaration of war” and, potentially, “a full scale military conflict between Russia and several European countries.”As Paris hosted a meeting of some 20 European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron served up some choice statements on Tuesday, sending chills down the spines of many politicians in his own country.“We are convinced that the defeat of Russia is indispensable to security and stability in Europe,” Macron told reporters “There’s no consensus today to send in an official, endorsed manner troops on the ground. But in terms of dynamics, nothing can be ruled out,” he said.'Flexing Paper Muscles' Emmanuel Macron’s recent “pseudo-martial” remarks about “not ruling” out sending Western troops to fight in Ukraine cannot be taken seriously, ex-colonel of the French Special Forces Task Group under NATO command in Kosovo, Jacques Hogard, told Sputnik.The French President’s “megalomania” seems to be getting the better of reason, said Hogard, who wondered if the French leader was “going crazy!” Macron must be aware that it is "game over" for Zelensky's armed forces, even though they were supported by NATO, and in particular by "certain Western European countries vassalized by the United States,” Hogard pointed out.Even if the French leader is under the delusion that he is “showing off his muscles,” they are those of "a paper puppet,” the pundit added.When it comes to sending “allied” troops to Ukraine, "Macron is dreaming," emphasized the expert who served 26 years in the French Army as an airborne officer in the Foreign Legion and the Special Forces. He pointed out why, in his opinion, this was the case. Firstly, "the US and NATO don’t want to openly enter war, preferring to act through proxies." Secondly, “European governments are extremely divided on this issue,” and “unity of the EU is in reality only an illusion.”Furthermore, “the French army is today a ‘sample’ army, suitable for occasional military interventions, but totally undersized in terms of personnel, equipment and ammunition to embark on a high-intensity war adventure.”

