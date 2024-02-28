https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/putins-2024-state-of-the-nation-address-what-we-can-expect-1117039559.html

Putin’s 2024 State of the Nation Address: What We Can Expect

The ongoing Russian special military operation and Moscow’s economic response to Western sanctions are expected to become one of the main topics Vladimir Putin is going to single out during the upcoming address.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to deliver his State of the Nation address to the country’s parliament on February 29, a speech that will most likely focus on Russia’s state of affairs and the main directions of its domestic and foreign policy.The Russian head of state recently made it clear that during the Federal Assembly address, which is scheduled to start at 9:00 GMT, he will touch upon “setting goals” for Russia over the next six years.Additionally, issues related to the ongoing Russian special military operation are expected to be discussed in the course of the upcoming address.Political scientist Marat Bashirov, for his part, was quoted by the Russian weekly Izvestia as saying, “First and foremost, this [the address] will be a short report by the president on the six years of his current term.”It’s worth noting that Putin’s previous Federal Assembly addresses contained an array of important statements on Russia’s domestic and foreign policy:

