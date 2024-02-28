https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/russia-ready-to-provide-comprehensive-support-to-latin-american-friends---russian-security-council-1117024028.html
Russia Ready to Provide Comprehensive Support to Latin American Friends - Russian Security Council
The countries exchanged views on regional security issues, including "measures to counter external interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states," the statement said. The United States will increase pressure on several Latin American countries that do not satisfy Washington with their independence policies, Patrushev added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held security consultations with representatives of Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, and Bolivia in Managua, and stated Moscow's readiness to provide comprehensive support to Latin American friends, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.
"For our part, we are ready to provide all possible, comprehensive support to our Latin American friends. It is necessary to strengthen our coordination on international platforms. To stand shoulder to shoulder for the sovereign equality of states, the rule of law, the indivisibility of security, the inadmissibility of interference in internal affairs, and to oppose illegal sanctions pressure," Patrushev emphasized.
The United States will increase pressure on several Latin American countries that do not satisfy Washington with their independence policies, Patrushev added.