International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/russia-ready-to-provide-comprehensive-support-to-latin-american-friends---russian-security-council-1117024028.html
Russia Ready to Provide Comprehensive Support to Latin American Friends - Russian Security Council
Russia Ready to Provide Comprehensive Support to Latin American Friends - Russian Security Council
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held security consultations with representatives of Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, and... 28.02.2024, Sputnik International
2024-02-28T01:03+0000
2024-02-28T01:03+0000
world
russia
nicaragua
cuba
russian security council
nikolai patrushev
venezuela
bolivia
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117026799_0:144:3128:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_be671d9a6fc9ac371c8d4170a74d77a5.jpg
The countries exchanged views on regional security issues, including "measures to counter external interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states," the statement said. The United States will increase pressure on several Latin American countries that do not satisfy Washington with their independence policies, Patrushev added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/brics-membership-may-ensure-bolivias-security-sustainable-development---1112348345.html
russia
nicaragua
cuba
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117026799_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6587eded7abe57c7c17846ce573f1489.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nicaragua, cuba, russian security council, nikolai patrushev, venezuela, bolivia, latin america
russia, nicaragua, cuba, russian security council, nikolai patrushev, venezuela, bolivia, latin america

Russia Ready to Provide Comprehensive Support to Latin American Friends - Russian Security Council

01:03 GMT 28.02.2024
© AP Photo / Ladyrene PerezCuban President Raul Castro, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a ceremony at the Mausoleum of the Soviet Internationalist Soldier in Havana, Cuba, Friday, July 11, 2014
Cuban President Raul Castro, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a ceremony at the Mausoleum of the Soviet Internationalist Soldier in Havana, Cuba, Friday, July 11, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2024
© AP Photo / Ladyrene Perez
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held security consultations with representatives of Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, and Bolivia in Managua, and stated Moscow's readiness to provide comprehensive support to Latin American friends, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.
The countries exchanged views on regional security issues, including "measures to counter external interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states," the statement said.

"For our part, we are ready to provide all possible, comprehensive support to our Latin American friends. It is necessary to strengthen our coordination on international platforms. To stand shoulder to shoulder for the sovereign equality of states, the rule of law, the indivisibility of security, the inadmissibility of interference in internal affairs, and to oppose illegal sanctions pressure," Patrushev emphasized.

The United States will increase pressure on several Latin American countries that do not satisfy Washington with their independence policies, Patrushev added.
BRICS Leaders at the 11th Bloc's Summit in Brazil - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
World
BRICS Membership May Ensure Bolivia's Security, Sustainable Development
2 August 2023, 14:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала