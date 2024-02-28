https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/russian-forces-take-control-over-petrovskoye-in-avdeyevka-direction-1117037131.html
Russian Forces Take Control Over Petrovskoye in Avdeyevka Direction
The Russian armed forces have taken control over the Petrovskoye village in the Avdeyevka, direction, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Russian armed forces have taken control over the Petrovskoye village in the Avdeyevka, direction, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Moreover, the Russian troops took better positions in the Kherson direction and repelled a Ukrainian attack in Rabotino, the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 40 soldiers in the Kherson direction in past 24 hours, according to the statement.
“In the Avdeyevka direction, … [Russian] liberated the village of Petrovskoye, took more advantageous positions and repelled 11 counterattacks of the Ukrainian armed forces’ assault groups in the areas of … the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Armed Forces liberated Avdeyevka in February, a small city that had been described by analysts as "the most heavily fortified location on Earth" due to actions taken by the Kiev regime. With Russia's protection, the city is now transitioning back to civil life, and residents are already receiving new citizenship documents
