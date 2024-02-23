International
Avdeyevka Residents Receive Russian Passports
Avdeyevka Residents Receive Russian Passports
With each passing day, life returns to normal for the residents of liberated Avdeyevka. The once heavily shelled city is now restoring its civil services, starting with Russian citizenship documents being issued to local people.
Dmitry Shevchenko, a leading official of the town’s Yasinovataya district, has confirmed that local authorities are ensuring that proper civil procedures are underway in Avdeyevka. The announcement comes just a week after the city was liberated by Russian troops.On Thursday, Irina Volk, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported that Avdeyevka residents had begun applying for Russian passports. The Migration Department of the Donetsk People’s Republic's (DPR) Ministry of Internal Affairs oversaw the process.Additionally, several applicants will have to undergo identification checks, as many documents have been severely damaged or lost during hostilities.The Ministry of Internal Affairs has provided similar assistance to the residents of Artemovsk and other liberated settlements in the Donetsk region.This month's liberation of Avdeyevka, along with Russian soldiers liberating Maryinka last December, allowed the Donetsk front lines to be pushed back, thus strengthening the city's protection against Ukrainian shells.
Avdeyevka Residents Receive Russian Passports

13:19 GMT 23.02.2024
Subscribe
With each passing day, life returns to normal for the residents of liberated Avdeyevka. The once heavily shelled city is now restoring its civil services, starting with Russian citizenship documents being issued to local people.
Dmitry Shevchenko, a leading official of the town’s Yasinovataya district, has confirmed that local authorities are ensuring that proper civil procedures are underway in Avdeyevka. The announcement comes just a week after the city was liberated by Russian troops.

“A first batch of Russian passports has been given to the residents of liberated Avdeyevka. Congratulations,” Shevchenko said on Telegram.

On Thursday, Irina Volk, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported that Avdeyevka residents had begun applying for Russian passports. The Migration Department of the Donetsk People’s Republic's (DPR) Ministry of Internal Affairs oversaw the process.
Additionally, several applicants will have to undergo identification checks, as many documents have been severely damaged or lost during hostilities.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has provided similar assistance to the residents of Artemovsk and other liberated settlements in the Donetsk region.

Last week, Russian forces entered the heart of the heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka, with the Defense Ministry announcing that Russian troops had advanced over 8.5 km into Ukrainian positions behind the front on Sunday. The total area reportedly cleared out after fierce battles amounted to 31.75 square km during which Ukraine lost over 1,500 soldiers.

This month's liberation of Avdeyevka, along with Russian soldiers liberating Maryinka last December, allowed the Donetsk front lines to be pushed back, thus strengthening the city's protection against Ukrainian shells.
