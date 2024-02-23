https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/avdeyevka-residents-receive-russian-passports-1116938866.html

Avdeyevka Residents Receive Russian Passports

Avdeyevka Residents Receive Russian Passports

With each passing day, life returns to normal for the residents of liberated Avdeyevka. The once heavily shelled city is now restoring its civil services, starting with Russian citizenship documents being issued to local people.

2024-02-23T13:19+0000

2024-02-23T13:19+0000

2024-02-23T13:19+0000

russia

avdeyevka

russia

donetsk

donetsk region

donetsk people’s republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103436/30/1034363045_0:177:3013:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_d993f613cc5fb2b547c3835f6c5e7852.jpg

Dmitry Shevchenko, a leading official of the town’s Yasinovataya district, has confirmed that local authorities are ensuring that proper civil procedures are underway in Avdeyevka. The announcement comes just a week after the city was liberated by Russian troops.On Thursday, Irina Volk, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported that Avdeyevka residents had begun applying for Russian passports. The Migration Department of the Donetsk People’s Republic's (DPR) Ministry of Internal Affairs oversaw the process.Additionally, several applicants will have to undergo identification checks, as many documents have been severely damaged or lost during hostilities.The Ministry of Internal Affairs has provided similar assistance to the residents of Artemovsk and other liberated settlements in the Donetsk region.This month's liberation of Avdeyevka, along with Russian soldiers liberating Maryinka last December, allowed the Donetsk front lines to be pushed back, thus strengthening the city's protection against Ukrainian shells.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/how-avdeyevka-was-liberated-and-what-comes-next-1116895814.html

avdeyevka

russia

donetsk

donetsk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine