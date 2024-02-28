https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/ukraine-loses-up-to-230-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1117037432.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 230 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Sputnik International
Ukraine has lost up to 230 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 11 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Avdeyevka direction, seven attacks in the Kupyansk direction, and three counterattacks in the Donetsk direction. "The enemy lost up to 230 military personnel, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and six vehicles [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has also lost up to 165 soldiers in the Avdeyevka direction, up to 145 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, and up to 115 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 230 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 11 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Avdeyevka direction, seven attacks in the Kupyansk direction, and three counterattacks in the Donetsk direction.
"The enemy lost up to 230 military personnel, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and six vehicles [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost up to 165 soldiers in the Avdeyevka direction, up to 145 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, and up to 115 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.