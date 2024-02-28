International
US Lawmakers Agree on Short-Term Funding Measure, Plans to Pass Spending Bills
US Lawmakers Agree on Short-Term Funding Measure, Plans to Pass Spending Bills
US lawmakers reached a deal to temporarily fund the federal government with a continuing resolution to allow more time to pass appropriations bills and avert a government shutdown, congressional leaders said in a joint statement.
2024-02-28T23:05+0000
“To give the House and Senate Appropriations Committees adequate time to execute on this deal… and to allow members 72 hours to review, a short-term continuing resolution to fund agencies through March 8 and the 22 will be necessary, and voted on by the House and Senate this week,” the statement said on Wednesday. The statement was issued by House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Lawmakers face a partial government shutdown deadline on Friday and a full shutdown deadline on March 8. Congressional negotiators agreed to six appropriations bills, on which lawmakers will vote prior to March 8, the statement said. The remaining six appropriations bills will be finalized and voted on prior to March 22, the statement said.
US Lawmakers Agree on Short-Term Funding Measure, Plans to Pass Spending Bills

23:05 GMT 28.02.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US lawmakers reached a deal to temporarily fund the federal government with a continuing resolution to allow more time to pass appropriations bills and avert a government shutdown, congressional leaders said in a joint statement.
“To give the House and Senate Appropriations Committees adequate time to execute on this deal… and to allow members 72 hours to review, a short-term continuing resolution to fund agencies through March 8 and the 22 will be necessary, and voted on by the House and Senate this week,” the statement said on Wednesday.
The statement was issued by House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Lawmakers face a partial government shutdown deadline on Friday and a full shutdown deadline on March 8.
Congressional negotiators agreed to six appropriations bills, on which lawmakers will vote prior to March 8, the statement said. The remaining six appropriations bills will be finalized and voted on prior to March 22, the statement said.
