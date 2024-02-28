https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/we-have-become-our-own-enemy-polish-farmers-remarkable-protest-against-europes-self-destruction-1117028033.html

‘We Have Become Our Own Enemy’: Polish Farmers’ Remarkable Protest Against Europe’s Self-Destruction

Out of touch European leaders are destroying citizens’ quality of life as well as their own political legitimacy, claims one expert.

The European system has been under considerable strain for some time. Brexit was perhaps the most notable demonstration of the people’s discontent with the direction the continent is headed. But many others have followed.A remarkable act of protest took place over the weekend when demonstrators spilled 160 tons of Ukrainian grain from rail cars at a station in Poland. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov immediately denounced the act and called for arrests, demonstrating the degree to which the country’s puppet government feels entitled to dictate European Union policy. But the protest will not be the last as leaders across the continent run roughshod over the needs and wellbeing of European citizens.“And we can say primarily what's happening in Europe today is the boomerang effect of our leaders’ policy towards Ukraine and everything that comes with it.”Magnier recounted the ways Europe’s slavish devotion to the Kiev regime is harming European farmers, not only in terms of the resources EU countries are redirecting to Ukraine, but also in the larger economic ramifications of the conflict. Attempts to salvage the Ukrainian economy by allowing the import of untaxed agriculture from the country have created an environment where European farmers cannot compete, he noted.Inflation is making European goods even less competitive, while EU climate diktats continue to reduce profitability.EU crop rotation and fertilizer reduction directives are the last straw of many, says Magnier. “We don't have enough money to survive, particularly when the subsidies have been reduced,” said the former war correspondent, summarizing the dilemma of European farmers. “They find themselves completely with [their] backs [against the] wall, and this is why, last month, there were 1,300 tractors in the streets of Brussels.”Compounding the broader crisis is a lack of political legitimacy across the continent. The EU has long been criticized for its “democratic deficit” as the bloc’s policy is written by elite European Commission appointees disconnected from the struggles of average people. But French President Emmanuel Macron is viewed as particularly illegitimate, even as he makes highly provocative comments about sending European troops to Ukraine.Frequently, Western political establishments have been able to engineer elections where unpopular liberals like Macron benefit from fear of far-right opponents, as recently happened in the 2020 US presidential election. Eventually, such establishment figures suffer as the reality of their political agenda is made clear. Macron has been met with massive protests throughout his time in office as he attempts to eliminate hardwon labor rights and reduce French citizens’ quality of life.“What they're doing is impoverishing Europe,” he added.Magnier concluded that European leaders’ decision to demonize Russia was wreaking havoc across the continent, sacrificing its economy as well as the legitimacy of its political system in the name of antagonizing Moscow.“This is only the beginning,” he said of the act of defiance in Poland, predicting that protests would rock Europe for months or years to come.

