Xposure-2024: UAE’s International Photo Festival Displays Andrei Stenin Contest Images

Winners of the 2023 International Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest made a tour stop in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Around 40 photo shots by reporters from Russia, Iran, Bahrain, India, Bangladesh, China, Spain, and France are among others on display at the International Photography Festival-Xposure until March 5, 2024, in the city of Sharjah, UAE. This is the second time Stenin Contest participants have made their way there, with the debut show first held in February 2023. Prior to the UAE stop, the Stenin Contest road show also toured South Africa, Argentina, Serbia, Ethiopia and the Congo.Xposure-2024 includes displays and themed expositions, as well as seminars and workshops given by photo experts and meetings with manufacturers of professional photo and video equipment, plus various competitions, including the Xposure Awards ceremony.Xposure-2024 will also kickstart a new international film festival, showcasing multi-genre feature films and shorts.About the ContestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO. It aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers – talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new – to highlight people and events near us.General Russian media partners include VGTRK (National State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company), SMOTRIM online platform, Rossiya-Kultura TV channel, and Moskva-24 TV channel.International media partners are: Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT TV channel and website (International), Independent Media (South Africa). ANA (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), China Daily (China), The Paper (China), and Al Mayadeen (Lebanon).Industry partners include the Russian Union of Journalists (Russia), YOung JOurnalists (Russia), Russian Photo (Russia), and Photo-study.ru (Russia).

