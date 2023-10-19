https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/winners-of-2023-andrei-stenin-contest-announced-in-moscow-1114313725.html

Winners of 2023 Andrei Stenin Contest Announced in Moscow

Winners of 2023 Andrei Stenin Contest Announced in Moscow

The winner of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest announced the winner of the Grand Prix as part of a ceremony at the international multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency in Moscow.

2023-10-19T10:03+0000

2023-10-19T10:03+0000

2023-10-19T10:42+0000

russia

dmitry kiselev

rostislav zhuravlev

alexei orlov

russia

rossiya segodnya

sputnik

andrei stenin international photo contest

andrei stenin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114313162_0:51:1000:614_1920x0_80_0_0_d292eaae852aa4bf67084da2b7168598.jpg

The main award of the ninth competition was won by Russian journalist Alexei Orlov's black-and-white photo series “Blaze.”“The competition was born thanks to a tragic event - the death of our war correspondent in 2014. Back then, we did not yet call our correspondents and photographers that, at the place where the war began. And now we date the beginning of this war to 2014, and then we did not yet understand the scale of the flare-up process, but we already had the first losses in our journalistic corps. Unfortunately, this summer in Yekaterinburg we buried another correspondent of ours, war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev. This profession involves such risk and self-sacrifice. And, unfortunately, in this competition there is more war more than before, this probably reflects the global trend where the world is heading,” said Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group.He also noted that photographs are the creation of artistic images of the modern world, and thanks to them we understand the world more deeply, more acutely. According to Kiselev, we should expect something new in the next annual competition named after Stenin.“Blaze” is a report on the events in Donetsk and Mariupol, shot less than a month after the start of the special military operation.This is how the photographer describes his work in the zone of the special military operation in March 2022: “Those days were probably the hardest in my life because I saw people who endured through those events in Donetsk and Mariupol. My goal was to show the place as one collective image of a city whose peaceful days had come to an end. The daily routines and fates of its residents changed their values. Many of those people lost their homes and even loved ones. Many lost everything but hope.” Alexei says that competing in the Andrei Stenin Contest was an opportunity to showcase his photographs to the entire world. “It is important to me as a documentary photographer. Of course, it is exciting because it is a major competition with many strong entries. This fact only drives me to give my very best,” he noted. Along with the Grand Prix, the prizes won by all the shortlisted competitors were announced at the ceremony. The event at the Rossiya Segodnya international press-center launched an international tour of the winning works. In early 2024, the exhibition of selected works will be hosted by galleries in India and the UAE.About the ContestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers – talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new – to highlight people and events near us.General media partners: VGTRK (National State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), SMOTRIM online-platform (Russia), Rossiya-Kultura TV channel (Russia), Moskva-24 TV channel (Russia).International media partners: Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT TV channel and website (International), Independent Media (South Africa). ANA (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), China Daily (China), The Paper (China), Al Mayadeen (Lebanon).Industry partners: Russian Union of Journalists (Russia), YOung JOurnalists (Russia), Russian Photo (Russia), Photo-study.ru (Russia).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/2023-andrei-stenin-contest-indian-photographer-wins-online-vote-1112437251.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/online-vote-opens-on-2023-andrei-stenin-contest-website-1111637475.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

andrei stenin photo contest, andrei stenin, photojournalism, war ocrrespondent