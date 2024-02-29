https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/germany-mulls-re-obtaining-nuclear-arms-names-trump-among-reasons-1117063031.html

Germany Mulls Re-Obtaining Nuclear Arms, Names Trump Among Reasons

Germany Mulls Re-Obtaining Nuclear Arms, Names Trump Among Reasons

A recent report suggests that German defense officials are privately contacting British and French NATO allies for a potential nuclear weapons deal as an alternative to their nuclear dependency on the US.

A recent report suggests that German defense officials are privately contacting British and French NATO allies for a potential nuclear weapons deal as an alternative to their nuclear dependency on the US.Germany fears not only potential aggression from Russia, but is also concerned that a second Donald Trump presidency will lead the US to disengage themselves from NATO. The debate is a difficult one for the country, as Germany has already surrendered the use of both nuclear energy and the atomic bomb.But earlier this month, Trump said that as president he would “encourage” Russia “to do whatever... they want” to countries that are “delinquent” in paying their “bills”.Trump then recounted a conversation he had with “one of the presidents of a big country” during his time as president who, he claimed, had asked him if the US would respect Article 5 commitments and defend their country were they to be under attack.In an article published earlier this month, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner voiced the idea of nuclear collaboration between Germany and its European partners in response to Trump’s comment.“Under which political and financial conditions would Paris and London be willing to maintain and expand their own strategic capacities for our collective security? And conversely, how much are we ready to contribute?”It has been reported that senior members of the conservative CDU party as well as the ruling SPD are now looking into a common European nuclear deterrent in the event that they may have to end their dependency on US nuclear arms.According to the report, it is estimated that 20 nuclear weapons are already stationed at Büchel Air Base in Germany, despite Germany not really “owning” the nuclear weapons. German warplanes are also equipped to launch the US nuclear weapons that are stationed there. However, the use of those weapons are controlled by the US.Germany is partial to a US military presence in Europe, and so they haven’t swayed towards joining a European nuclear umbrella—an idea first introduced by France—until now. However, a French official has said that it hasn't been in any recent contact with the country about extending its nuclear umbrella.According to a report, experts believe the country could have access to nuclear weapons in a relatively short period of time due to their industrial and scientific prowess. And a recent poll shows a sway among Germans (52%) who are now in favor of the presence of nuclear weapons.

germany

