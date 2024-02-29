https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/russias-soyuz-21b-cleared-for-first-launch-from-vostochny-spaceport-in-2024---roscosmos-1117049138.html

Russia's Soyuz-2.1b Cleared for First Launch From Vostochny Spaceport in 2024 - Roscosmos

Russia's Soyuz-2.1b Cleared for First Launch From Vostochny Spaceport in 2024 - Roscosmos

Sputnik International

A Russian state commission has cleared a Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the Meteor-M No.2-4 weather satellite, 17 small Russian space probes and an Iranian satellite for refueling and launch, a spokesperson for Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Thursday.

2024-02-29T02:22+0000

2024-02-29T02:22+0000

2024-02-29T02:26+0000

russia

soyuz-2.1b

soyuz

vostochny cosmodrome

roscosmos

russia

iran

space exploration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117048790_0:251:3193:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_43aa5ef570187cf611528cdb4ab7c060.jpg

"Today at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, the state commission approved the fueling of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle carrying a Fregat upper stage, the Meteor-M No. 2-4 hydrometeorological spacecraft and 18 Russian and foreign small satellites and its launch from pad 1C on February 29 at 08:43:26 Moscow time [05:43:26 GMT]," the spokesperson said. Roscosmos said earlier that the deployment of Meteor-M into orbit would take approximately one hour, after which Fregat would deliver the remaining satellites to their target orbits. In addition to the weather satellite, the rocket is carrying 17 satellites manufactured by Russian private company Sputnix, owned by Russian multidisciplinary IT company Sitronics Group. Of them, 16 satellites would be added to the SITRO-AIS constellation, the Russian automatic identification system for tracking marine vessels, and the Zorkiy-2M spacecraft will join the constellation of ultra-small Earth remote sensing satellites. On Wednesday ahead of the launch, Iranian Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour said the Russian rocket will put into orbit the Pars-1 research satellite.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/russia-launches-soyuz-21b-space-rocket-with-satellites-for-defense-ministry-1114521352.html

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian soyuz-2.1a rocket, russian spacecraft, soviet spacecraft, russian rocket, soviet rocket, vostochny spaceport, roscosmos, russian satellite, russia-iran cooperation, russia-iran ties, russia-iran relations, vostochny cosmodrome