US Defense Secretary Austin Says NATO Will be in Fight With Russia if Ukraine Falls

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he “really believes” that if Ukraine loses in the ongoing conflict, NATO will have to fight Russia next

2024-02-29T17:44+0000

2024-02-29T17:44+0000

2024-02-29T18:24+0000

world

austin

russia

ukraine

nato

lloyd austin

volodymyr zelensky

maria zakharova

sergey lavrov

kremlin

“Quite frankly, if Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will be in a fight with Russia,” Austin told a House Armed Services Committee hearing.The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO against its eastward expansion, which the Kremlin says could further inflame tensions in Europe. Russia has stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russia's borders. NATO also conducts regular exercises close to the borders of Russia under the pretext of perceived "Russian threat".

austin

russia

ukraine

moscow

