https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/us-doing-everything-to-reverse-inevitable-economic-decline-1117062888.html

US Doing Everything to Reverse ‘Inevitable’ Economic Decline

US Doing Everything to Reverse ‘Inevitable’ Economic Decline

Sputnik International

The United States is doing everything it can to prevent its inevitable economic decline, security and international relations expert Mark Sleboda told Radio Sputnik on Thursday, but a multipolar world is inevitable.

2024-02-29T23:31+0000

2024-02-29T23:31+0000

2024-02-29T23:31+0000

analysis

mark sleboda

vladimir putin

sputnik

nato

g7

china

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027112_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dd9493cc482247dcca41d01f638c5adf.jpg

The United States is doing everything it can to counter China and Russia to prevent “economic inevitabilities,” but a multipolar world is rising, Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security expert told Sputnik’s fault lines on Thursday.The comment came while discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual address, which covered domestic and foreign affairs and came two weeks before the Presidential election in Russia. Sleboda noted that Western countries are still attempting to interfere in internal Russian politics, referring to their leaders’ embrace of Yulia Navalnaya. “You cannot be more interfering in domestic political affairs [than] declaring who the leader of the Russian opposition is and giving her a platform… it’s beyond the pale [and] is tantamount to political war.”In addition, the West has continued its domestic propaganda war against Russia even as the message has become increasingly muddled.The reason for this contradictory propaganda, propping up figures opposed to Putin and the NATO-funded proxy war in Ukraine all stems back to the loosening grip of Western countries on the global economy. “Since 2014, but especially since 2022, Russia’s economy grew faster than the American economy… there is an argument to be made that in the medium to long term, these [Western] sanctions [on Russia] have made Russia stronger.”“The G7 is falling in relative terms of global economic might and BRICS is rising,” Sleboda continued. “A new multipolar world is riding and these are economic inevitabilities. However, the US doesn’t take to competitors well, and they’re doing everything possible – not just economically but politically and militarily – to stop, in particular, China and Russia [and] do everything possible to reverse that economic decline.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/russias-rapid-growth-shows-immunity-to-wests-cold-war-tricks-that-sapped-ussr-1117059915.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/share-of-brics-exceeds-g7-in-global-economy-by-end-of-2023--russian-central-bank-head-1116474426.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

brics, multipolar world, western propaganda, russophobia, changing economic world, new world order