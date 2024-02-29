https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/russias-rapid-growth-shows-immunity-to-wests-cold-war-tricks-that-sapped-ussr-1117059915.html

Russia's Rapid Growth Shows Immunity to West's Cold War Tricks That Sapped USSR

President Vladimir Putin outlined his vision for Russia's future development and emphasized its growth potential together with BRICS during his State of the Nation speech on Thursday. He stressed that a lasting world order is impossible without a strong Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the strategic objectives and matters that are instrumental in ensuring steady long-term development for Russia on Thursday as he delivered his address to the Federal Assembly in Gostiny Dvor, Moscow."It was a very powerful speech," Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst and former chairman of the International Affairs Committee at the Bow Group think tank, told Sputnik.During his speech, Putin pointed out that Russia is on track to becoming one of the world's four largest economies in the near future. He drew attention to the fact that last year, the Russian economy grew faster than the global average and outpaced any growth seen in the G7 states.The Russian president pointed out that by 2028, BRICS' share of the global economy at purchasing power parity will increase to 36.6%, whereas that of the G7 will drop to 27.8%.West Tried and Failed to Undermine RussiaAfter the beginning of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, the US and its allies imposed a plethora of sanctions against Russia, targeting all sectors of the nation's economy. Russia was severed from the SWIFT system and its sovereign funds were frozen in the West.Nonetheless, Russia has demonstrated remarkable economic growth and bolstered ties with Asian and African countries, the Arab world and Latin America, since.Having admitted that the effect of sanctions has fallen short of the West's expectation, the US and its allies are now focused on funding their respective military-industrial complexes. During his address, President Putin lambasted the West for attempting to drag Russia into an arms race, stressing that similar tricks were used against the USSR in the 1980s to facilitate its collapse and demise.According to Kasonta, it's clear that Russia won't fall into this trap again: the country has adopted a balanced approach to developing its defense sector as well as other sectors of the economy.The West's old Cold War tricks no longer work, echoed Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels.The crux of the matter is that the West cannot uphold its monopoly in terms of global logistics, trade, or technology, according to the expert."The weakness of the West is represented by the failure of the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia (but also against Iran, China and other entities). The global transport infrastructure, trade and financial system is developing in spite of the West, pointing at an alternative to Western dominance in those areas," Raffone pointed out.West Destroying ItselfWhile the US and G7 are seeking ways to seize Russia's assets to fund their proxy war in Ukraine, the people in the West have grown weary of the ongoing conflict.Various surveys in the US and the EU have demonstrated that Westerners no longer believe that the Kiev regime could win; furthermore, they say that the Western leadership should seek a "compromise settlement" to stop the conflict.Regardless of this obvious shift in popular opinion, the Western leadership is continuing to push ahead with Ukraine's militarization. According to Raffone, it's unlikely that this bellicose rhetoric will change before the US elections. For their part, leaders of major EU powers will follow in the footsteps of Washington.

