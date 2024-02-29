https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/us-judge-orders-trump-be-removed-from-republican-primary-ballot-on-march-19---reports-1117050403.html

US Judge Orders Trump Be Removed From Republican Primary Ballot on March 19 - Reports

Sputnik International

A US judge ordered the removal of former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot in the state of Illinois, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The report said on Wednesday that Cook County judge Tracie Porter ordered the state election board to remove Trump from the March 19 primary ballot but put her order on hold until Friday.Trump will appeal a judge's order to have him removed from the Illinois Republican primary ballot on March 19, Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung said.

