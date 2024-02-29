International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/us-judge-orders-trump-be-removed-from-republican-primary-ballot-on-march-19---reports-1117050403.html
US Judge Orders Trump Be Removed From Republican Primary Ballot on March 19 - Reports
US Judge Orders Trump Be Removed From Republican Primary Ballot on March 19 - Reports
Sputnik International
A US judge ordered the removal of former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot in the state of Illinois, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
2024-02-29T04:13+0000
2024-02-29T04:13+0000
americas
donald trump
us
illinois
2024 us presidential election
presidential elections
presidential hopeful
presidential campaign
donald trump's indictment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116832890_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ad1a90a3489895b9a7e93e2a8eab6e2d.jpg
The report said on Wednesday that Cook County judge Tracie Porter ordered the state election board to remove Trump from the March 19 primary ballot but put her order on hold until Friday.Trump will appeal a judge's order to have him removed from the Illinois Republican primary ballot on March 19, Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/us-supreme-court-to-hear-trump-immunity-case-on-week-of-april-22-1117045766.html
americas
illinois
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116832890_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a49aeb90639e003643f20e5bfeea79af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump’s immunity, trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, civil fraud trial, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, witch hunt, political persecution, trump liable, presidential hopeful, presidential candidate, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections
donald trump’s immunity, trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, civil fraud trial, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, witch hunt, political persecution, trump liable, presidential hopeful, presidential candidate, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections

US Judge Orders Trump Be Removed From Republican Primary Ballot on March 19 - Reports

04:13 GMT 29.02.2024
© AP Photo / Evan VucciIn this June 26, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington
In this June 26, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.02.2024
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge ordered the removal of former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot in the state of Illinois, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The report said on Wednesday that Cook County judge Tracie Porter ordered the state election board to remove Trump from the March 19 primary ballot but put her order on hold until Friday.
Trump will appeal a judge's order to have him removed from the Illinois Republican primary ballot on March 19, Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung said.
"Today, an activist Democrat judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state's board of elections and contradicted earlier decisions from dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions," Cheung said on Wednesday. "This is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal."
President-elect Donald Trump gives the thumbs up as he arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Bedminster, N.J. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2024
Americas
US Supreme Court to Hear Trump Immunity Case on Week of April 22
Yesterday, 23:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала