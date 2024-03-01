https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/aaron-bushnell-protest-part-of-hidden-history-of-anti-war-veterans-1117064444.html

Aaron Bushnell Protest Part of ‘Hidden History’ of Anti-War Veterans

Aaron Bushnell Protest Part of ‘Hidden History’ of Anti-War Veterans

Sputnik International

Aaron Bushnell's self-immolation continues a long tradition of veterans protesting, former US Army sniper Garett Reppenhagen told radio Sputnik on Thursday.

2024-03-01T01:23+0000

2024-03-01T01:23+0000

2024-03-01T01:23+0000

analysis

us air force

us army

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117064287_0:0:2561:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_eff0ffbd5fd6fbf40c84ff1a4a731c5b.jpg

“I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people in Palestine have been experiencing at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all,” Bushnell explained during a live stream moments before his act of extreme protest.Bushnell died from his injuries but his video would be shared across the internet, intensifying the debate surrounding the war in Gaza and the United States’ role in funding it.Garett Reppenhagen, a former US Army sniper and peace activist, told Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Thursday that there has always been “an awareness of veterans coming out of military engagement and seeing things differently,” pointing to Vietnam and Iraq War veterans who have protested against the conflicts they participated in.On Wednesday, several US military veterans burned their uniforms at a vigil held for Bushnell in Portland, Oregon.While most veterans don’t speak out, Reppenhagen said “That's because most of us come home from war and we're trying to go to school and get a job and start a career and start a family and just unscrew ourselves, you know, mentally from the experience that we had.” However, the ones who do protest “are very vocal and they’re kicking and screaming to be heard” but are often ignored by the media that prefers the “credibility” that comes from interviewing the top brass who “very rarely… understand what’s going on in the soldiers’ experience.”The change in soldiers shouldn’t be attributed solely to PTSD, but also a “moral injury” that co-host Michelle Witte suggested there is “nothing in place” to help veterans grapple with their struggles.Reppenhagen agreed. “It’s been hidden there all along, if you look all the way back to the Civil War, PTSD was called ‘soldiers’ heart,’ that doesn’t sound like just someone who’s experienced trauma,” he explained.“We’re told about these myths that we’re defending out neighbors in our communities and that we’re fighting for democracy and freeing people. But we see Exxon and Halliburton and Lockheed Martin getting rich and all of our families and friends suffering,” Reppenhagen added that Bushnell’s message was very simple. “This is morally wrong and I don’t want to be a part of it, and I’m ashamed being part of it, and we need to wake up.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/us-airman-dies-after-setting-himself-ablaze-outside-israeli-embassy-in-washington-1116995186.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

aaron bushnell, anti-war veterans, veterans for peace, us vets ptsd