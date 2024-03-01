https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/biden-signs-stopgap-spending-bill-to-avert-partial-government-shutdown-1117081519.html
Biden Signs Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Partial Government Shutdown
President Joe Biden has signed a stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown, the White House said in a release on Friday.
"On Friday, March 1, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 7463, the 'Extension of Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2024,' which provides fiscal year 2024 appropriations to federal agencies for continuing projects and activities funded in four of the 12 annual appropriations bills through March 8, 2024," the release said. For the remaining eight annual appropriations bills, the continuing resolution provides (CR) funding through March 22, the release added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has signed a stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown, the White House said in a release on Friday.
"On Friday, March 1, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 7463, the 'Extension of Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2024,' which provides fiscal year 2024 appropriations to federal agencies for continuing projects and activities funded in four of the 12 annual appropriations bills through March 8, 2024," the release said.
For the remaining eight annual appropriations bills, the continuing resolution provides (CR) funding through March 22, the release added.