https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/biden-signs-stopgap-spending-bill-to-avert-partial-government-shutdown-1117081519.html

Biden Signs Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Partial Government Shutdown

Biden Signs Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Partial Government Shutdown

Sputnik International

President Joe Biden has signed a stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown, the White House said in a release on Friday.

2024-03-01T19:02+0000

2024-03-01T19:02+0000

2024-03-01T19:03+0000

americas

joe biden

white house

us

us government shutdown

stopgap bill

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099432094_0:249:2978:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4e46ea7a3ef5a67d6d0d390c77190a.jpg

"On Friday, March 1, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 7463, the 'Extension of Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2024,' which provides fiscal year 2024 appropriations to federal agencies for continuing projects and activities funded in four of the 12 annual appropriations bills through March 8, 2024," the release said. For the remaining eight annual appropriations bills, the continuing resolution provides (CR) funding through March 22, the release added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/a-history-of-us-government-shutdowns-1113860745.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us government shutdown, stopgap bill, joe biden, us economy