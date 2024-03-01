https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/german-defence-ministry-verifying-possible-interception-of-conversation---reports-1117081955.html

German Defence Ministry Verifying Possible Interception of Conversation - Reports

The German Defence Ministry has initiated a probe into the possible interception of German Air Force communications about the alleged theoretical use of Taurus missiles, DPA reported.

Earlier in the day, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, published the text of a conversation among four Bundeswehr representatives discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles.The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Inspector of the German air force Ingo Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command. The German Military Counterintelligence Service has taken all necessary measures, the ministry said, as cited by the news outlet.

