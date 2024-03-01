https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/german-defence-ministry-verifying-possible-interception-of-conversation---reports-1117081955.html
German Defence Ministry Verifying Possible Interception of Conversation - Reports
German Defence Ministry Verifying Possible Interception of Conversation - Reports
Sputnik International
The German Defence Ministry has initiated a probe into the possible interception of German Air Force communications about the alleged theoretical use of Taurus missiles, DPA reported.
2024-03-01T22:19+0000
2024-03-01T22:19+0000
2024-03-01T22:19+0000
world
germany
margarita simonyan
crimean bridge
german air force
ingo gerhartz
taurus cruise missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101569/51/1015695123_0:207:3872:2385_1920x0_80_0_0_79831fa85d9d85e1877c07ba9dbd05de.jpg
Earlier in the day, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, published the text of a conversation among four Bundeswehr representatives discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles.The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Inspector of the German air force Ingo Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command. The German Military Counterintelligence Service has taken all necessary measures, the ministry said, as cited by the news outlet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/full-transcript-of-german-top-military-officials-leaked-plot-to-attack-crimean-bridge-1117078481.html
germany
crimean bridge
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101569/51/1015695123_208:0:3664:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_00b669827f15b82e95125f57ab744ce7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
german air force leak, margarita symonyan german leak, will germany provide taurus to ukraine, german defence ministry
german air force leak, margarita symonyan german leak, will germany provide taurus to ukraine, german defence ministry
German Defence Ministry Verifying Possible Interception of Conversation - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German Defence Ministry has initiated a probe into the possible interception of German Air Force communications about the alleged theoretical use of Taurus missiles, DPA reported.
Earlier in the day, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group, published the text of a conversation among four Bundeswehr representatives
discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles.
The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Inspector of the German air force Ingo Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command.
The German Military Counterintelligence Service has taken all necessary measures, the ministry said, as cited by the news outlet.