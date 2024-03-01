https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/audio-revelation-german-brass-fingers-brits-in-ukraine-readying-storm-shadow-hit-on-crimean-bridge-1117072494.html

Leaked Audio: German Brass Points to Brits in Ukraine Readying Storm Shadow Hit on Crimean Bridge

Sputnik International

According to the text of an audio recording of high-ranking German officers they discussed strikes on the Crimean bridge with Taurus missiles from Dassault Rafale fighters.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, published on Friday the text of a conversation among high-ranking Bundeswehr representatives discussing the attack on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles.According to the text, four high-ranking Bundeswehr representatives, including the head of the Air Force operations and exercises department, were involved in the conversation that took place on February 19, 2022.In particular, Brigadier General Frank Grafe, department head for operations and exercises at the Air Force Command in Berlin, Inspector of the Air Force Ingo Gerhartz and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command discussed sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine and the attack on the Crimean bridge.An employee of Germany’s space command has also discussed making a trip to Ukraine on February 21 to help prepare attacks on the Russian territory."I would also like to briefly focus on the issues of air defense. We must think carefully about having equipment in Kiev to receive information from the IABG and NDK. We have to provide this to them, so I have to fly there on February 21, we need to plan everything effectively, not like it was with Storm Shadow, when they planned control points," the text of the audio conversation of four high-ranking representatives of the German armed forces said.During the conversation, senior German military officials alleged that UK military experts were in Ukraine aiding Kiev in planning attacks on Russia using Storm Shadow missiles.German Military Admits Taurus Will Not Change Course of Ukraine ConflictThe high-ranking representatives of the German armed forces have admitted that the potential supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine will not change the situation in the special military operation zone, a text of an audio recording published Margarita Simonyan said.“That’s right, it will not change the course of military operations. Therefore, we do not want to transfer them all. And not everything at the same time,” one of the military representatives said.According to the conversation, the German military also discussed strikes on the Crimean Bridge using Taurus missiles launched from a Dassault Rafale fighter jet.“There is an opinion that Taurus will succeed if it uses the French Dassault Rafale fighter,” a Germany military representative said.The text was published by Simonyan on Vkontakte social network.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

