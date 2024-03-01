https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russia-ready-to-hand-over-to-ukraine-bodies-of-those-killed-in-il-76-crash---moskalkova-1117066083.html

Russia Ready to Hand Over to Ukraine Bodies of Those Died in Il-76 Crash - Moskalkova

Russia Ready to Hand Over to Ukraine Bodies of Those Died in Il-76 Crash - Moskalkova

Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has told Sputnik that Russia is ready to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of those killed in the crash of the Russian cargo plane Il-76.

"Yes, we are ready, everything necessary in terms of the procedure is in place ... The bodies can be handed over in accordance with the existing procedures," she said. Moskalkova has told Sputnik earlier that she maintains contact with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, on the downing of the Il-76 aircraft. On January 24, six Russian crew members, three Russian servicepeople and 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war aboard the airplane were killed after a missile hit the Il-76 airplane. The aircraft was en route for a planned prisoner exchange that was subsequently canceled.Russian President Vladimir Putin said following the incident that Ukrainian intelligence knew that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the Il-76 military transport plane, but struck it anyway. The Russian Investigative Committee said that the Ukrainian armed forces used the MIM-104A guided missile of the Patriot system to shoot down the plane.

