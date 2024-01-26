https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/putin-fragments-from-il-76-plane-crash-show-missile-system-of-western-origin-1116412817.html

Putin: Fragments From Il-76 Plane Crash Show Missile System of Western Origin

Putin: Fragments From Il-76 Plane Crash Show Missile System of Western Origin

On January 24, 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners for exchange over the Belgorod region. All the prisoners on board, as well as six crew members and three escorts, were killed — a total of 74 people

2024-01-26T18:33+0000

2024-01-26T18:33+0000

2024-01-26T18:33+0000

russia

il-76 aircraft crash in belgorod

il-76

belgorod region

russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine

ukrainian attacks on belgorod region

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116416215_0:0:1404:790_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd46795c3db4f124ad709210b632bbd.jpg

Ordnance found at the Il-76 crash site shows an air defense system of French or US origin was used to shoot it down, Russian President Vladimir Putin.The origin of the missiles will be clear in a matter of days, Putin told a meeting with students participating in the special military operation in St. Petersburg.He said it was obvious that the missiles that shot down the Russian Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region were launched from Kiev-controlled territories. "I do not know if they did it on purpose or by mistake, thoughtlessly, but it is obvious that they did it... because two missile launches were recorded from territories controlled by the Kiev regime," Putin said.The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine knew that their prisoners of war on board the Russian Il-76 aircraft, the president noted."The whole Kiev regime today is based on crimes that are committed on a daily basis. Including in relation to their own citizens... Our Il-76 plane was shot down with their own military personnel... The [Ukrainian] Main Intelligence Directorate knew that we were transporting military personnel there, 65 people, with planned 190 in total, as far as I remember. And knowing this, they struck the plane," Putin said.Commenting on the ongoing investigation of the IL-76 aircraft crash in Russia's Belgorod Region, he stated that its results will be made public "to the maximum" so that Ukrainians could find out what happened.On Wednesday, the Il-76 transport aircraft with 65 Ukrainian PoWs being transported for exchange crashed in Russia's Belgorod Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. All the PoWs, along with six crew members and three accompanying persons on board died. Russian Ministry accused the Ukrainian forces of downing the plane.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/il-76-provocation-setting-zelensky-up-for-fall-at-time-of-uss-choosing-1116387322.html

belgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

il-76 shot down, what happened to the russian plane, russian il-76 plane, latest updates on il-76, who shot down il-76, russian il-76 shot down by ukraine, why was il-76 shot down, who shot down il-76, il-76 plane crash, il-76 crashed in belgorod, what happened to il-76 plane