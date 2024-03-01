https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-turkiye-to-participate-in-antalya-diplomacy-forum-1117064138.html
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Turkiye to Participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Turkiye to Participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Turkish city of Antalya to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, taking place from March 1-3, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-03-01T00:20+0000
2024-03-01T00:20+0000
2024-03-01T00:20+0000
world
sergey lavrov
hakan fidan
turkiye
antalya
russian foreign ministry
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115906339_0:0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_d5df0861f78ca62346dc2653b0377c78.jpg
During the two-day visit to Turkiye, Lavrov will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for talks. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov and Fidan will discuss a wide range of regional and international issues, including the situation in the South Caucasus, the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans, Central Asia and the Black Sea region. The ministers will pay special attention to the Ukraine conflict during the talks.On the sidelines of the forum, Lavrov will also meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and the King of Eswatini, Mswati III.The 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will bring together more than 20 heads of state from over 100 countries, as well as over 90 ministers and 80 representatives of international organizations. The overarching theme of this year's forum will be "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil". The previous diplomatic forum in Antalya was held in March 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/brics-share-in-global-economy-at-purchasing-power-parity-to-rise-to-366-by-2028---putin-1117054695.html
turkiye
antalya
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115906339_151:0:2880:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a5bb184008c0fefe574c480097d5978d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, antalya diplomacy forum, russian diplomacy, lavrov in turkiye
sergey lavrov, antalya diplomacy forum, russian diplomacy, lavrov in turkiye
Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Turkiye to Participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
ANTALYA (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Turkish city of Antalya to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, taking place from March 1-3, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
During the two-day visit to Turkiye, Lavrov will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for talks.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov and Fidan will discuss a wide range of regional and international issues, including the situation in the South Caucasus, the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans, Central Asia and the Black Sea region. The ministers will pay special attention to the Ukraine conflict during the talks.
On the sidelines of the forum, Lavrov will also meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and the King of Eswatini, Mswati III.
The 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will bring together more than 20 heads of state from over 100 countries, as well as over 90 ministers and 80 representatives of international organizations. The overarching theme of this year's forum will be "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil". The previous diplomatic forum in Antalya was held in March 2022.