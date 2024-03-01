https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-turkiye-to-participate-in-antalya-diplomacy-forum-1117064138.html

Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Turkiye to Participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Turkiye to Participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Turkish city of Antalya to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, taking place from March 1-3, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-03-01T00:20+0000

2024-03-01T00:20+0000

2024-03-01T00:20+0000

world

sergey lavrov

hakan fidan

turkiye

antalya

russian foreign ministry

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115906339_0:0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_d5df0861f78ca62346dc2653b0377c78.jpg

During the two-day visit to Turkiye, Lavrov will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for talks. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov and Fidan will discuss a wide range of regional and international issues, including the situation in the South Caucasus, the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans, Central Asia and the Black Sea region. The ministers will pay special attention to the Ukraine conflict during the talks.On the sidelines of the forum, Lavrov will also meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and the King of Eswatini, Mswati III.The 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will bring together more than 20 heads of state from over 100 countries, as well as over 90 ministers and 80 representatives of international organizations. The overarching theme of this year's forum will be "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil". The previous diplomatic forum in Antalya was held in March 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/brics-share-in-global-economy-at-purchasing-power-parity-to-rise-to-366-by-2028---putin-1117054695.html

turkiye

antalya

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, antalya diplomacy forum, russian diplomacy, lavrov in turkiye