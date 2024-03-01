https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/trump-axed-from-illinois-ballot-neocons-plan-ukrainization-of-taiwan-1117068226.html
Trump Axed From Illinois Ballot; Neocons Plan Ukrainization of Taiwan
Trump Axed From Illinois Ballot; Neocons Plan Ukrainization of Taiwan
Sputnik International
President Putin and FM Lavrov give important speeches as neocons eye Taiwan for diabolical Ukraine-style destruction and human slaughter.
2024-03-01T04:12+0000
2024-03-01T04:12+0000
2024-03-01T15:33+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
paul robeson
gaza strip
sergey lavrov
taiwan
vladimir putin
mohammad marandi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117068056_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_77f5aa2b014bc87b1379eb88f7a50081.png
Putin and Lavrov Give Speeches;Trump Axed From Illinois Ballot; Neocons Plan Ukrainization of Taiwan
Sputnik International
President Putin and FM Lavrov give important speeches as neocons eye Taiwan for diabolical Ukraine-style destruction and human slaughter.
Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses US voters' disapproval of vicious US imperialism in West Asia.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the history of US intelligence involvement in poisoning dissidents and attacking Africa.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss articles from the Black Agenda Report, including how US imperialism uses Black Americans as surrogates and human shields to hide its brutality.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the US election as another state tosses Donald Trump from the ballot.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the potential for peace negotiations between the US empire and Russia regarding the Ukraine proxy war.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss important speeches by President Putin and FM Lavrov.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the diabolical neocon plan to bring war and destruction to the Asia Pacific region.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's use of military assets in various conflicts and their work to hide these acts from the American people.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
gaza strip
taiwan
illinois
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117068056_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d80538aaa9b0ea1b341535b0b36bc2dc.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, black agenda report, us imperialism, trump remover from illinois ballots, putin federal address
the critical hour, black agenda report, us imperialism, trump remover from illinois ballots, putin federal address
Trump Axed From Illinois Ballot; Neocons Plan Ukrainization of Taiwan
04:12 GMT 01.03.2024 (Updated: 15:33 GMT 01.03.2024)
President Putin and FM Lavrov give important speeches as neocons eye Taiwan for diabolical Ukraine-style destruction and human slaughter.
Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses US voters' disapproval of vicious US imperialism in West Asia.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the history of US intelligence involvement in poisoning dissidents and attacking Africa.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss articles from the Black Agenda Report, including how US imperialism uses Black Americans as surrogates and human shields to hide its brutality.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the US election as another state tosses Donald Trump from the ballot.
Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the potential for peace negotiations between the US empire and Russia regarding the Ukraine proxy war.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss important speeches by President Putin and FM Lavrov.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the diabolical neocon plan to bring war and destruction to the Asia Pacific region.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's use of military assets in various conflicts and their work to hide these acts from the American people.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM